ATAC Free/Fly Specialist Jade Hallum Verbally Commits to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Austin Trinity Aquatic Club’s Jade Hallum has announced her verbal commitment to swim at Texas A&M University beginning in the 2020-2021 season. Hallum, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Round Rock, Texas, is a junior at Saint Dominic Savio Catholic High School in Austin and trains with ATAC head coach Doug Russell.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Texas A&M. I want to thank my coaches, family and teammates for all the support on this amazing journey. I can’t wait to join the Aggie Family. Gig ’em!”

ATAC head coach Russell, who has coached Hallum since she joined USA Swimming, said, “I am so proud of Jade and the years of dedication to her swimming to reach this level. She earned this the old-fashioned way of hard work and commitment to make each day count.”

A freestyle and butterfly specialist, she earned PBs this winter in the 500 free and 100/200 fly. Last summer she went best times in the LCM 100/200 free, 50 fly, and 200 IM at the 2018 TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships. There, she placed 5th in the final of the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, 3rd in the 200 free, 3rd in the 50 fly, 5th in the 100 fly, and 11th in the 200 IM. She was also 5th in prelims of the 400 free and swam legs on the first-place 200 and 400 free relays and the 2nd-place 400 medley relay.

Hallum will join Alaya Smith in the Aggies’ class of 2024.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.80

100 free – 50.25

200 free – 1:49.94

500 free – 5:00.51

100 fly – 55.17

200 fly – 2:03.93

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.