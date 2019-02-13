Texas A&M Snags Verbal Commitment from 1:01 Breaststroker Alaya Smith

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alaya Smith has announced her verbal commitment to Texas A&M University’s class of 2024. She wrote on social media:

“I know this is an awful picture of me but just look past it, so I can announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career in 2020 at Texas A&M!!!!😍😎🤩😱🎉 I want to give a big thanks to my teammates, friends, family, parents and most importantly to all my coaches throughout the years and Coach Neil Walker and Stewart who helped me get to where I am right now.😱🤩 #gigem #soexcited 👍👍”

Smith moved to Rockwall, Texas from Little Rock, Arkansas just before 9th grade. She made the TISCA All-State First Team in 2017 after her freshman-year campaign. Swimming for Rockwall-Heath High School as a sophomore at the 2018 UIL Texas 6A State Championships, she finished 3rd in the 100 breast (1:03.59) and contributed to both freestyle relays (with splits of 24.18 and 53.70). [This year, Smith attends iUniversity Prep, an online school, but she will be back at Rockwall-Heath for her senior season.]

Smith does her club swimming with Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence under Neil Walker. She placed 11th in the 100 breast at Winter Juniors West (1:01.94, after entering the meet with a seed time of 1:03.01). She competed in the 50 free and 200 breast (2:18.45) and also earned PBs in the 100 fly and 200 IM in time trials.

The Aggies will have graduated most of their top breaststrokers when Smith first suits up in the fall of 2020 (senior Sydney Pickrem and juniors Anna Belousova and Victoria Roubique), but she will have two years of overlap with freshman Kylie Powers.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.94

200 breast – 2:18.45

50 free – 23.96

100 free – 53.55

