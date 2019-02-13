USC Women Welcome UCLA for Friday Senior Day Lunch Date

Courtesy: USC Athletics

The No. 15 USC women’s swimming and diving team hosts crosstown rival No. 25 UCLA on Friday (Feb. 15) at noon in a meet also serving as Senior Day for 11 Trojans swimming in their final home meet.

The Trojans are 6-2 overall, 4-2 in the Pac-12 while the Bruins are 8-2, 3-2

USC will honor 11 seniors before the meet, at approximately 11:40 a.m., including co-captain Lily Dubroff, Riley Scott, Maddie Wright, Maddie Meisel, Tamara Santoyo, Victoria Toris, Madi Witt, Olivia Ontjes, Katie Christy, Elizabeth Stinson and Allie Wooden.

USC-UCLA SERIES

The Trojans hold a 27-16-1 edge against the Bruins and have an 11-meet unbeaten streak, which includes 10 victories in a row from 2008-17 and the first tie in the series in 2018. The 10-meet win streak – which includes a still current five-meet win streak at home — matched USC’s previous best stretch of 10 in a row from 1994 to 2003 … The schools tied 150-150 at UCLA in 2018. USC won seven events, but UCLA caught USC over the final two events to end Troy’s 10-meet run … The Trojans’ last win was a 172-128 home victory last year in which Troy set six pool records and five meet records. Preceding that was a 181-119 victory at UCLA in 2016 and a 174.5-125.5 home win in 2015 that featured five USC swimmers winning two events apiece. In 2014 in Westwood, USC won 165-135, breaking 10 Spieker Aquatics Center pool records and nine meet records in the process. USC defeated UCLA, 167.5-132.5, at USC in 2013. Troy won the 2012 clash in Westwood, 170-130, in a meet in which Trojan swimmers also broke a combined 10 Bruin pool records. That followed a 176-124 victory at USC in 2011, a 164.5-136.5 win at UCLA in 2010, a 160-140 rain-soaked 2009 home win and a 158-142 decision in Westwood in 2008. UCLA last won in 2007 when the Bruins clinched victory during the meet’s final relay at McDonald’s Swim Stadium. USC hasn’t lost to UCLA in Westwood since 2004.

CROSSTOWN CUP

The winner of the USC-UCLA dual meet scores 10 points toward the Crosstown Cup, awarded annually to the school with the most successful athletic year against the other. Points are awarded to the winner of each Trojan-Bruin head-to-head contest (100 points is the magic number).

FAST TIMES

USC’s fall semester of swimming netted a slew of NCAA A and B cuts and spots in the nation’s top 25 list.

Junior Louise Hansson leads her squad with an impressive eight times among the NCAA’s top 15 fastest times, including the nation’s leading times in the 100y fly (49.80, matching her NCAA winning time last season) and the 200y fly (1:51.52). Both are NCAA A cuts, as is her 1:42.56 in the 200y free. She also has B times in the 50y (22.10) and 100y free (47.88), the 100y (51.43) and 200y back (1:53.10) and the 200y IM (1:55.49).

Senior Maddie Wright has the USC women’s other A cut, a 1:52.48 in the 200y fly, good for third best in the nation. She also owns NCAA B cuts in the 500y free (4:43.90, USC’s top time this year) and in the 100y fly (52.37).

Senior Riley Scott also has four B times in the 200y (1:58.97) and 400y IM (4:12.15) and the 100y (59.55) and 200y breast (2:08.13), the latter two times both among the nation’s top 10.

Many Trojans have posted multiple B times including senior Elizabeth Stinson in the 500y (4:45.55) and 1650y free (16:21.52), junior Kirsten Vose in the 100y free (48.90) and 100y (1:00.33) and 200y breast (2:11.74), junior Tatum Wade in the 100y (48.65) and 200y free (1:44.37), 200y IM (1:56.56) and 200y back (1:57.19), sophomore Maggie Aroesty in the 100y (1:00.31) and 200y breast (2:08.93) and the 200y IM (1:59.09), sophomore Marta Ciesla in the 50y (21.85) and 100y free (47.89), sophomore Caitlin Tycz in the 100y (52.21) and 200y fly (1:54.89), junior Catherine Sanchez in the 100y (52.49) and 200y fly (1:55.57), freshman Isa Odgers in the 100y (1:01.32) and 200y breast (2:11.45) and the 200y IM (1:59.17) and 400y IM (4:15.55) and freshman Makenna Turner in the 100y (53.68) and 200y fly (1:57.38).

USC’s 800y free relay of Hansson, Wade, Vose and Wright own the nation’s top time (6:56.33), the 400y free relay of Hansson, Wade, Vose and Ciesla is third best in the country (3:11.96) and Troy’s 400y medley relay of Hansson, Scott, Tycz and Ciesla is ranked sixth (3:31.15).