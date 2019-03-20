Kenneth To verstirbt im Alter von 26 in Florida

Im Alter von nur 26 Jahren ist der australische Schwimmer Kenneth To am Montag in Florida verstorben. To trainierte in Gainsville bei Trainer Gregg Troy seit Januar diesen Jahres. In 2017 hatte der Schwimmer das Startrecht gewechselt und trat nun international für Hongkong an.

Medienberichten zufolge, fühlt er sich nach dem Aufwärmen nicht wohl und wurde in ein Krankenhaus gebracht, wo er dann verstarb.

Schwimmer in der ganzen Welt zeigten sich tief betroffen von dem frühen Tod des 26-Jährigen. To hielt zwei australische Kurzbahnrekorde, 100 m und 200 m Lagen, und die Hongkong Rekorde über LCM 50/100 Freistil, 50/100 Brust and 200 Lagen sowie die Kurzbahnrekorde über 50/100/200 Freistil, 50/100 Brust, 50/100 Schmetterling und 100/200/400 Lagen. 2012 gewann er den FINA World Cup Gesamttitel.

To war bei seinen Teamkameraden und Wettbewerbern extrem beliegt, er galt als extrem warmherziger, lustiger und gutmütiger Mann.

Viele seiner Wegbegleiter erinnern sich an ihn und sind fassunglos: