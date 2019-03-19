Kenneth To Is Remembered by Those He Touched, Big and Small

As the world awoke on Tuesday to news of the passing of 26-year old professional swimmer Kenneth To, emotional rememberances spread across social media.
- Click here to read more about To’s accomplishments in the water, and the emerging circumstance of his death.
It always hurts when we lose someone as young as 26, but without intending to rank tragedies, it always hurts a little more when the person lost shines a light on the world as brightly as Kenneth.
First, a personal anecdote, and then I’ll share some of the thoughts that have come out from people far more important than me.
In 2010, when my then-partner Andrew Scherer and I were working on one of SwimSwam’s predecessor sites called The Swimmers Circle, we were chugging along, and slowly-but surely building our audience. This was in the early days of social media, where things were less predictable, less steady, and less scientific.
One day, we suddenly saw a 300-person bump in our fan page. When I went to try and figure out why, it was because Kenneth To had liked our page, and commented on an article. It was a point of motivation for us because, at a time where we weren’t sure what it was going to become, To was the first elite swimmer to engage us, and he did so at an age (18) and a point in his career where in his native Australia, he carried a lot of influence. He brought a light to our efforts and our passions, and that’s something that continued throughout the rest of his life, into SwimSwam, and with different members of the staff. He was always willing to share, always willing to chat, and always was upbeat and positive. At the time we were small, just some guys trying to do something good, and he gave us the time. It’s clear by the breadth of people who were touched personally by him that we weren’t alone.
While a very minor share of his character and positivity, the outpourings from teammates, competitors, and administrators around the world who knew To indicate that this was the way he always was, on scales large and small, from those who knew him daily to those who only knew him once. Swimming New South Wales, where To used to train before moving to Hong Kong and eventually the US, said that he “will be remembered as much for his results in the pool, as well ass being the true gentleman he was outside of it.
“Achieving results was a key focus for Kenneth, however, he always made sure he was there to support the team and was loved by all his teammates. His work ethic was second to none and was inspirational for all those who trained with him.”
The number of tributes on social media are almost uncountable, but we’ve selected some to post below. You can check his tagged images on Instagram to see more here.
Other remembrances:
View this post on Instagram
Shocking news to hear of the passing of my competitor but most of all, friend – @kennethkhto We've been racing each other and making teams together since we were 16. He will remain one of the fiercest competitors I've ever stood on the blocks next to. I firmly believe that for a long period he was pound for pound, the best swimmer in the world. RIP little guy, you won't be forgotten.
View this post on Instagram
Definitely a shock. He was such a light and pure guy. He will always be my example for any swimmer that puts boundaries on themselves from their height, work ethic, whatever. I would show swimmers who are struggling, insecure, self conscious, his videos, and they would be amazed by his underwaters, beating men maybe a foot or more taller than him. The mental strength of this man and the fortitude he must have had after moving countries, surgery and more, all while working his way back into the sport is a strength not many athletes have in their entire career, expecially since he did it with a smile. Kenneth To, You will not be forgotten, and your example will always be that of strength, resilience and a smile in the face of adversity in competition and in life. I hope your family will be honoured by the prayers, love, support and feeling of pride as they hear from the swimmers and people Kenneth has impacted in such a short time.
View this post on Instagram
Our Australian Swim Team won’t be the same without you Kenny 😔💔 We’ve lost such a kind hearted, selfless, friendly, warm and authentic person. Kenneth took me under his wing on my first Australian Team (2014 Commonwealth Games Pictured). One of our team activities at these Games in Glasgow was to go on a dinner date with a member of the team. Kenny and I paired up, and I remember him ordering my dinner, then carrying my tray of food around until I finally found a good place for us to sit. He was so hilarious, constantly making jokes and making sure I was having fun 😆 During our dinner date I got to learn so much about him and his incredible journey. My admiration for him as an athlete and a person grew stronger from that night, every time he checked in to make sure I was doing okay. He really did contribute to mine, and many others enjoyment and success on Australian Team tours. His passing has left a hole in our swim team family 😔 There is so much I could write about how amazing he was as an athlete and person. I hope everyone is staying strong ❤️ Rest In Peace Kenneth To ❤️ Australian Swimming Number 705. Taken too young 😣 #kennethto
View this post on Instagram
I end this day with the heaviest of hearts and tears in my eyes. How such a beautiful soul like @kennethkhto can be taken from this world at 26yrs old is devastating. I was so lucky to have known this amazing man since 2007 and I was just last week talking about his swims at last weekends TYR pro series event and how I hope he gets to swim at Tokyo 2020 having just missed selection in the past for two Olympic Teams. He had a heart of gold, swam short course like no one else and had an infectious smile that lit up the room. You will be forever remembered Kenny for all the goodness you brought to everyone’s lives in particular to the community of Swimming, World Wide. Rest In Peace amazing one, we will miss you ❤️🧡💛💚💙
Rest easy Kenny – your never ending happiness and laughter will be missed on pool deck by so many https://t.co/WnzYrM8blq
— Bec Welke (@BecWelke) March 19, 2019
Very saddened to hear this. I only met Kenneth a couple of times but Sal was on many teams with him. A beautiful human being. https://t.co/lkOX3i4Pn1
— Andrew Hunter (@AndrewHunter__) March 19, 2019
I am shook to the core. I met Kenneth a few years ago at an awards night and had a great conversation with him. Always thought highly of him, very respectful and was one of the rising stars in the Australian Swim Team. Such sad news! Thoughts to Kenneth's family and friends. https://t.co/KytYtRgEya
— Claire (@Claire_Roko) March 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Dear Kenneth, I am very shocked about your sudden death this morning, and I can’t even keep my tear falling from my eyes bro. You have taught me how to be a professional swimmer from on and off the pool, and also to become a true leader of the team. No words that can describe the feelings of me right now man. Here I wish and pray for the very best of you and your dearest family. I promise you, Kenneth, while you’re away, I’ll try my very best to help and lead the team to another level. Hope you’re watching in Heaven bro… gonna miss you so much!!! Rest In Peace Your teammate, Martin
View this post on Instagram
Small physique, larger-than-life character. Kenny was an inspiration and a great soul. When I trained in Sydney back in 09, he showed up every practice with work ethics second to none. He proved that no one should put limits on themselves and went on to become one of world's greatest short course swimmers. A string of adversity didn't stop him and only encouraged him to move continents to pursue his dreams – with a smile. He instantly became an examplar to countless swimmers and raised the bar of what Hong Kong sports can achieve. Such life attitude. Such impact. Thank you, Legend. Adieu. RIP
View this post on Instagram
우리나라에선 잘 알려지지 않았지만, @kennethkhto 는 호주와 홍콩을 비롯해 전세계적으로 성실함을 인정 받는 선수였다. 이민 간 호주에서 수영을 처음 배우고 2010 청소년올림픽을 시작으로 호주 국가대표로 맹활약했다. 실제 오늘날까지도 개인혼영 100m와 200m (SCM, 단수로) 호주신기록 보유자이기도 하다. 중간에 허리부상 및 수술 때문에 리우올림픽행을 놓치고 잠시 주춤하는 듯 했으나, 새로운 각오로 홍콩 국가대표 자격을 취득하여 2017 유니버시아드대회를 시작으로 2018 자카르타 아시안게임과 항저우 세계단수로선수권대회까지 짧은 기간 동안 무려 16개의 홍콩신기록을 갈아치웠다. 그는 수영선수치고 단신(170cm)이었지만 그를 작게 보거나 내려다보는 아무도 사람은 없었다. 그를 조금이라도 알던 사람들은 언제나 밝고 상냥했던 그의 모습을 기억한다. 나도 작년 싱가포르 경영 월드컵에서 팬이라며 수줍게 인사와 선물을 건넸을 때 "한국에도 내 팬이 있다니, 내년 광주가 더 기대된다"며 반겨줬다. 이후 "또 물어서 미안한데 이름이 뭐였죠?"라며 마주치면 먼저 인사해주는 모습에 단순 팬서비스나 이미지관리 때문이 아니라 진실되게 사람을 대할 줄 아는 그의 따듯한 성품에 감동하여 그를 더욱 더 열심히 응원하게 되었다. 그렇게 스치듯 딱 한 번 본 나 조차 그의 갑작스런 (미국 전지훈련 중 갑자기 고통 호소하여 병원에 실려갔으나 곧바로 사망) 비보를 들었을 때 너무 놀라 나도 모르게 눈물이 나서 화장실로 도망쳐야했는데… 실제로 그를 알고 그와 함께 훈련/경쟁했던 동료선수들이나 지인들과 가족들은 상실감이 얼마나 클지 감히 가늠조차 할 수 없어 마음이 더 아프다. 올 여름 광주에서 또 마주치면 '나 기억하냐고 물어봐야지' 기대했던 게 이루어질 수 없다니 믿기지 않는다. 전해질 지 모르겠지만 한국에서도 애도하고 있습니다. 삼가 고인의 명복을 빕니다.
View this post on Instagram
This is Kenneth. Kenneth was one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met in swimming. I only met him a few times but the few times that I did interact with him he always had a great attitude about life and the future. He had just recently started training with The Gator Swim Club post-graduate group a few months ago and was training to make the Olympic team for Hong Kong. Yesterday March 18th, Kenneth passed away. He was 26. Rest easy up there.
View this post on Instagram
Watching this guy swim at the CAS carnival during his old Trinity Grammar day then Meeting this future swimmer back in 2015 and he was super nice and had a good but short chat. Kenneth To you have gone way too soon Rest On Peace Buddy. Thanks tor the swimming tips #gonetoosoon #kennethto #rip
View this post on Instagram
It is with great sorrow that we receive the news of the passing away of Hong Kong swimmer Kenneth To. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. For this we pray, Our Father who arts in heaven, hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be come on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread, forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us, and lead us not into temptation, bur deliver us from evil. Amen. Rest in peace. Amen.
View this post on Instagram
Rest In Peace @kennethkhto we were lucky to witness so many of your Epic Swims, for us assist you when we could with product , have you support us including friendship and above all treat people many of whom you only met once with so much warmth, love and respect, what a role model for the World of Swimming!!! This is a swim by Kenny at the 2012 SC World Champs, representing Australia, where he lead until the very end and was just out touched by another great @ryanlochte … enjoy. (Put your sound on as Kenny was just off World pace the entire time and the crowd atmosphere is incredible !!)
View this post on Instagram
In the past, I have always thought that a hero is someone with superpowers… Today, I have just realized that a hero is someone who can use his skills to give hopes to others… A hero takes the lead to show others the possible within the impossible… @kennethkhto #hkteam #hkswimmingteam #makeusproud #neverforget #proudofyou
Wait, what just happened?! I can’t believe this news, I’m in shock…
My heart breaks for him and his family, just an awesome swimmer and an even better person.
He and his family/friends will be in my prayers.