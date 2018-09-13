YNats Champ Noah Young Gives Verbal Pledge to Florida State

Noah Young, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Morrow, Ohio, has made a verbal commitment to Florida State University for 2019-20, joining Cameron Taddonio in the class of 2023. Young wrote on his newly-created Twitter account:

“For my first tweet, I’m beyond excited to announce that I’ve committed to continue my academic and athletic careers at Florida State University! On my visit, I knew right away that it was the place for me. A huge thanks to everyone that has helped me get to this point! GO NOLES!”

Young is a senior at Kings High School in Kings Mills, Ohio. He recently moved from Countryside YMCA to the Mason Manta Rays. Swimming for Countryside YMCA this summer, he won the 200m back at YMCA Long Course National Championships with 2:03.85. He also finished 3rd in the 100 back (57.79), 5th in the 50 back (27.43), and 18th in the 50 free (24.41). He also led off nearly all of CY’s relays and finished the meet with PBs in the 50/100/200 back and 200 free.

In high school swimming, Young took 6th place in the 100 back (50.15) and 8th in the 50 free (21.13) at the Ohio OHSAA Division I Championships. He earned PBs in the 100 back and 100 fly during high school season, then followed up in the spring of 2018 with lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 50/200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM between YMCA League Championships and YMCA Nationals.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.05

100 back – 50.09

200 IM – 1:52.26

400 IM – 4:00.11

50 free – 20.91

100 free – 46.70

Congrats, Noah!

