Tunisia National Teamer Aziz Ghaffari Commits to Florida State

Aziz Ghaffari, a member of the Tunisian National Team for the last 7 years, has announced his verbal commitment to Florida State University for the 2019-20 school year. Ghaffari lives in France where he trains with the club SC Clamart, located southwest of Paris. He graduated from high school in Limoges last June and received the French Baccalaureate with Honors, specializing in the sciences. At the time he was training in Limoges under coach Eric Variengien.

Ghaffari is primarily a mid-distance freestyler. He participated in the 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis in the summer of 2017, placing 14th out of 69 in the 200m freestyle and 13th out of 52 in the 400m freestyle. More recently, he took part in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where he finished 12th in the 400m freestyle.

Ghaffari had a couple of stellar performances at the 2018 FFN Camille Muffat Golden Tour in Nice. He won the 400 free (3:53.15), finished 4th in the 200 free (1:49.97), and was 5th in the 800 (8:18.49). Last September he represented Tunisia at the 13th African Swimming Championships in Algeria and took home a silver medal in the 4×200 free relay and bronze medals in the 200 free, 400 free, and 4×100 free relay.

Top times (converted to SCY):

400 LCM free – 3:53.15 (4:21.23)

200 LCM free – 1:49.96 (1:36.18)

100 SCM back – 54.6 (49.23)

Ghaffari will suit up with Cameron Taddonio, Nick Vance, and Noah Young in Tallahassee next fall. His converted times would have made him the fastest 500 freestyler on the Seminoles’ roster this year and the third-fastest 200 freestyler. He would have scored in the C finals of the 200/500 free at 2019 ACC Men’s Championships.

