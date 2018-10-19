Nick Vance Changes Commitment from Auburn to Florida State

Florida State has gained another member for their incoming class, as former Auburn verbal commit Nick Vance has announced he’ll be continuing his academic and swimming careers at FSU. Vance trains with the West Chicago Sharks in Illinois.

So excited to have found my place. Awesome coaches, awesome team and culture, awesome school. Let’s get to work! Go NOLES!

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:39.71

500y free – 4:28.16

100y back – 49.77

200y back – 1:44.95

200y fly – 1:48.49

200y IM – 1:49.48

400y IM – 3:51.45

Vance is a versatile swimmer, with strong times in mid-distance free, backstroke, fly, and IM. This summer, he had a fantastic long course season, producing new bests of 57.88/2:02.79 in the backstrokes, 2:03.85 in the 200 fly, and 2:08.02/4:26.82 in the IMs. With his skillset, he could develop in a number of ways at FSU, but it looks like the 400 IM and 200 fly or back will be two of his strongest events for the final two days of a championship format meet.

At the 2018 ACC Champs, Vance would’ve scored in C finals in the 200 back and 400 IM. He joins Cameron Taddonio and Noah Young in FSU’s incoming class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].