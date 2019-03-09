2019 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs/Mids

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Note: though ‘C’ finals are being swum at the Pac-12 Championships, they are not scored and do not effect team points or overall standings.

Saturday morning prelims at 2019 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships all but sealed the deal for the men from Cal-Berkley to repeat as Pac-12 champions. Though Stanford will be off to a strong start with three swimmers in the ‘A’ final of the 1650, Cal has 14 ‘A’ finalists total to Stanford’s 10.

Cal will likely see a 1-2 finish from Reece Whitley and Andrew Seliskar in the 200 breaststroke, though Stanford has at least matched Cal with three ‘A’ finalists in that event. The 200 fly is shaping up to be a dominant event for the Golden Bears as they’ve placed four men in the ‘A’ final, with Pac-12 Record holder Zheng Quah and Cal sophomore Trenton Julian taking the top two spots, respectively, whereas Stanford only got one swimmer into the top 8. Other Cal ‘A’ finalists include Daniel Carr and Bryce Mefford in the 200 backstroke, and Michael Jensen, Ryan Hoffer, and Pawel Sendyk in the 100 freestyle.

Arizona appears the favorite for third, with an impressive 7 ‘A’ finalists and 7 more ‘B’ finalists. Arizona’s best chance at an event victory tonight will come in the 1650, where top seed Brooks Fail will try to hold off Cal’s Sean Greishop and Nick Norman, as well as Stanford’s True Sweetser. The mile, unlike other races, does not swim prelims and is instead a timed final, allowing swimmers to move up and down. Those ranked 9th and lower–the swimmers that must race in the afternoon heats–have the ability to move up and push an ‘A’ finalist out of the top 8 final standings, if they swim fast enough. We have included the top 16 seeds of the mile in this report.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Cal – 644 Stanford – 499 Arizona – 410 Arizona State – 359 USC – 278 Utah – 240

A/B/C Finalists by event:

1650 FREE 200 BACK 100 FREE 200 BREAST 200 FLY Team Up Mid Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down California 2 0 California 2 2 2 California 3 1 1 California 3 0 1 California 4 1 1 Arizona 1 2 Arizona 1 3 1 Arizona 1 2 1 Arizona 2 1 1 Arizona 2 1 1 Stanford 3 0 Stanford 3 2 1 Stanford 0 3 1 Stanford 3 2 0 Stanford 1 2 1 Arizona State 0 3 Arizona State 1 0 1 Arizona State 1 1 3 Arizona State 0 2 1 Arizona State 0 1 2 USC 1 1 USC 0 1 0 USC 1 0 1 USC 0 2 2 USC 1 1 1 UTAH 1 2 UTAH 1 0 3 UTAH 2 1 1 UTAH 0 1 3 UTAH 0 2 2

Total A/B/C finalists:Though ‘C’ finals will take place, they are not scored and do not effect team points or overall standings.

Totals Team Up Mid Down Total California 14 4 5 23 Arizona 7 9 4 20 Stanford 10 9 3 22 Arizona State 2 7 7 16 USC 3 5 4 12 UTAH 5 6 9 20

Reminder: only Ups and Mids score. The mile, however, is a timed final, with heats 1 and 2 swimming in the afternoon and the ‘A’ final swimming at night. Because of this, afternoon swimmers do have the ability to move up and push an ‘A’ finalist out of the top 8 ranking. We have ranked the top 16 milers in this report.