2019 Men’s Pac-12 Champs: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s here! The last session of the last conference meet of the 2018-2019 season! Let’s take a brief to moment to look at where we are heading into the session. Cal all but has the team title locked up, while it appears Stanford and Arizona have 2nd and 3rd locked down respectively. There is a team battle set for tonight, and it’s actually between USC and Utah for 5th. Utah trails by 38 points heading into the session, but barring any disqualifications, the Utes will outscore the Trojans in this session. Will it be enough for Utah to overtake USC? Stay tuned to find out. I’ll be updating the scores after each event.

The night will kick off with the fastest heat of the 1650, where there is sure to be a fun race. We’ll be watching for Victor Johansson, the USC freshman who won the 500 free on Thursday, to see if he can pull off another upset. Andrew Seliskar and Reece Whitley will get to go at it in the 200 breast, an event in which Seliskar holds the meet record. Zheng Quah has the fastest 200 fly time in the NCAA this season, but was well off this morning. Will he be at full speed tonight? We’ll also get to see the impressive Cal sprint squad one more time at this meet, as they have 3 swimmers in the 100 free A final.

TEAM SCORES AFTER 200 BACK

Cal – 731 Stanford – 599 Arizona – 453 Arizona State – 388 USC – 299 Utah – 270

1650 FREE – TIMED FINALS:

Nick Norman was a dominant force in the fast heat of the mile, tearing to a new season best and breaking the Pac-12 meet record, which stood at 14:35.93. The previous record holder, True Sweetser (Stanford), came in 4th with a 14:49.41. Notably, Victor Johansson was a second off his season best after taking the Pac-12 title in the 500 free earlier in the meet with a big time drop.

Norman led the race from the first 100, and quickly built up a sizeable lead over the field. He turned at the 1000 mark in 8:51.46. Norman’s personal best is 14:30.82 from last year’s NCAAs. The top seed, Brooks Fail (Arizona) came in 5th, swimming almost 7 seconds off his season best with a time of 14:50.88. Arizona State’s Benjamin Olszewski dropped 10 seconds from his season best to land himself in the top 8. He came in 7th with a time of 14:56.21.

200 BACK – FINALS:

TOP 3 FINISHERS:

Bryce Mefford (CAL) – 1:39.13 Zachary Poti (ASU) – 1:39.88 Daniel Carr (Cal) – 1:40.25

Bryce Mefford, a Cal sophomore took the 200 back title thanks to a very speedy back half split of 50.30. Mefford’s time was a season best, but his lifetime best is 1:38.48 from last year’s NCAAs. Zachary Poti of Arizona State broke 1:40 for the first time in his career, getting his hand on the wall 2nd. Daniel Carr, another Cal Bear, was 3rd in a season best as well.

Stanford’s Patrick Conaton (1:40.92) and Glen Conward (1:41.97) grabbed 4th and 5th respectively. Conaton’s time gives him a good shot of earning an invitation to the NCAAs in a few weeks. Stanford also picked up a 7th place finish from Ben Ho. Patrick Mulcare (USC), the 2nd fastest 200 backstroker in the NCAA so far this season, came in 2nd in the B final, swimming a 1:41.83, well off his season best of 1:38.

utah has cut its deficit between them and USC to under 30 points after this event.

100 FREE – FINALS:

TOP 8 QUALIFERS (PRELIMS):

200 BREAST – FINALS:

TOP 8 QUALIFERS (PRELIMS):

200 FLY – FINALS:

TOP 8 QUALIFERS (PRELIMS):