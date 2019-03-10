Seliskar & Whitley Both Swim Under Pac-12 Meet Record in 200 Breast

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9 (Diving Feb. 27-March 2)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cal (1x) (results)
A pair of Cal Bears, one a senior and one a freshman, both swam under the Pac-12 Championship Record in the men’s 200 breaststroke on Saturday evening in Federal Way.
The senior, Andrew Seliskar, held the record coming into the meet at 1:51.30, and he holds the record leaving the meet in 1:49.80. The freshman, Reece Whitley, also swam under the old record, touching 2nd in 1:50.62.
Comparative Splits:
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|3rd 50
|4th 50
|FINAL TIME
|Seliskar ’19
|24.58
|28.02 (52.60)
|28.24
|28.96 (57.20)
|1:49.80
|Whitley ’19
|25.00
|27.98 (52.98)
|28.62
|29.02 (57.64)
|1:50.62
|Seliskar ’18
|25.10
|28.31 (53.41)
|28.74
|29.15 (57.89)
|1:51.30
Those times are lifetime bests for both swimmers. Seliskar’s result jumps him to 5th in the all-time performer rankings, while Whitley now ranks 8th.
Top 10 All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke:
- Will Licon – 1:47.91
- Kevin Cordes – 1:48.66
- Cody Miller – 1:49.31
- Josh Prenot – 1:49.38
- Andrew Seliskar – 1:49.80
- Ian Finnerty – 1:50.17
- Chuck Katis – 1:50.54
- Reece Whitley – 1:50.62
- (TIE) Nic Fink/Andrew Wilson – 1:50.80
- –
Seli is like a new swimmer after his breakthrough last summer . . . looking forward to a big NCAAs