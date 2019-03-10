Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Seliskar & Whitley Both Swim Under Pac-12 Meet Record in 200 Breast

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

A pair of Cal Bears, one a senior and one a freshman, both swam under the Pac-12 Championship Record in the men’s 200 breaststroke on Saturday evening in Federal Way.

The senior, Andrew Seliskar, held the record coming into the meet at 1:51.30, and he holds the record leaving the meet in 1:49.80. The freshman, Reece Whitley, also swam under the old record, touching 2nd in 1:50.62.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 FINAL TIME
Seliskar ’19 24.58 28.02 (52.60) 28.24 28.96 (57.20) 1:49.80
Whitley ’19 25.00 27.98 (52.98) 28.62 29.02 (57.64) 1:50.62
Seliskar ’18 25.10 28.31 (53.41) 28.74 29.15 (57.89) 1:51.30

Those times are lifetime bests for both swimmers. Seliskar’s result jumps him to 5th in the all-time performer rankings, while Whitley now ranks 8th.

Top 10 All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke:

  1. Will Licon – 1:47.91
  2. Kevin Cordes – 1:48.66
  3. Cody Miller – 1:49.31
  4. Josh Prenot – 1:49.38
  5. Andrew Seliskar – 1:49.80
  6. Ian Finnerty – 1:50.17
  7. Chuck Katis – 1:50.54
  8. Reece Whitley – 1:50.62
  9. (TIE) Nic Fink/Andrew Wilson – 1:50.80

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
SwimGeek

Seli is like a new swimmer after his breakthrough last summer . . . looking forward to a big NCAAs

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!