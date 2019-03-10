Seliskar & Whitley Both Swim Under Pac-12 Meet Record in 200 Breast

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

A pair of Cal Bears, one a senior and one a freshman, both swam under the Pac-12 Championship Record in the men’s 200 breaststroke on Saturday evening in Federal Way.

The senior, Andrew Seliskar, held the record coming into the meet at 1:51.30, and he holds the record leaving the meet in 1:49.80. The freshman, Reece Whitley, also swam under the old record, touching 2nd in 1:50.62.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 FINAL TIME Seliskar ’19 24.58 28.02 (52.60) 28.24 28.96 (57.20) 1:49.80 Whitley ’19 25.00 27.98 (52.98) 28.62 29.02 (57.64) 1:50.62 Seliskar ’18 25.10 28.31 (53.41) 28.74 29.15 (57.89) 1:51.30

Those times are lifetime bests for both swimmers. Seliskar’s result jumps him to 5th in the all-time performer rankings, while Whitley now ranks 8th.

Top 10 All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke: