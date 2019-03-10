2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 4 Race Videos

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

The final day of the Des Moines Pro Swim Series came to a close with the finals of the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free. Michael Andrew won his 3rd and 4th wins of the meet, sweeping his day 4 events of the 100 back and the 50 free. Andrew’s winning 50 free time of 21.94 is now the 2nd-fastest time in the world to date. Sweeping all three backstroke races was Kathleen Baker, who sealed the deal in the 200 back.

Picking up his first win of the series after 4 other swims was Caeleb Dressel, who took the 100 fly in a last minute effort. Annie Lazor won her second breaststroke title in the 200 breast, setting her own lifetime best by half a second at 24 years old.

Picking up wins tonight as well were Leah Smith (800 free), Zane Grothe (800 free), Will Licon (200 breast), Kelsi Dahlia (100 fly), Melanie Margalis (200 IM), Gunnar Bentz (200 IM), and Natalie Hinds (50 free).

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINALS

World: 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky

American: 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky

U.S. Open: 8:06.68 1/17/2016 Katie Ledecky

World: 8:11.00 6/22/2014 Katie Ledecky

Pro Swim: 8:06.68 2016 Katie Ledecky

Trial Cut: 8:48.09

Top 3

Leah Smith (Tuscon Ford) – 8:29.12 Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) – 8:29.96 Kaersten Meitz (Boilermaker Aquatics) – 8:38.98

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINALS

World: 7:32.12 7/29/2009 Lin Zhang

American: 7:43.60 7/31/2013 Michael McBroom

U.S. Open: 7:44.57 7/29/2018 Zane Grothe

Jr World: 7:45.67 8/28/2013 Mack Horton

Pro Swim: 7:49.96 2014 Michael McBroom

Trial Cut: 8:12.99

Top 3

Zane Grothe (Boulder City) – 7:54.28 Jordan Wilimovsky (Team Santa Monica) – 7:55.71 Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 7:58.23

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

World: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

American: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

U.S. Open: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

Jr World: 58.83 7/28/2018 Regan Smith

Pro Swim: 58.96 2016 Emily Seebohm

Trial Cut: 1:02.69

Top 3

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

World: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy

American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy

U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol

Jr World: 52.53 8/6/2018 Kliment Kolesnikov

Pro Swim: 52.40 2016 David Plummer

Trial Cut: 56.59

Top 3

Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 53.98 Ryosuke Irie (Unattached) – 54.03 Grigory Tarasevich (Cardinal Aquatics) – 54.17

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

World: 2:19.11 8/1/2013 Rikke Moeller Pedersen

American: 2:19.59 8/2/2012 Rebecca Soni

U.S. Open: 2:20.38 7/11/2009 Rebecca Soni

Jr World: 2:19.64 8/30/2015 Viktoria Gunes

Pro Swim: 2:21.41 2016 Yuliya Efimova

Trial Cut: 2:33.29

Top 3

Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo Nadadores) – 2:22.99 Kierra Smith (HPC – Ontario) – 2:24.41 Bethany Galat (Unattached) – 2:25.66

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

World: 2:06.67 1/27/2017 Ippei Watanabe

American: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

U.S. Open: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

Jr World: 2:09.39 7/27/2017 Qin Haiyang

Pro Swim: 2:08.95 2018 Andrew Wilson

Trial Cut: 2:17.89

Top 3

Will Licon (Longhorn Aquatics) – 2:09.90 Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:09.93 James Wilby (GBR) – 2:10.78

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World: 55.48 8/7/2016 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 55.98 7/29/2012 Dana Vollmer

U.S. Open: 56.38 1/15/2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Jr World: 56.46 8/7/2016 Penny Oleksiak

Pro Swim: 56.38 2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Trial Cut: 1:00.69

Top 3

Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics) – 57.86 Amanda Kendall (Mission Viejo) – 58.66 Farida Osman (Pinnacle Racing) – 59.13

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps

American: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 50.22 7/9/2009 Michael Phelps

Jr World: 50.62 7/29/2017 Kristof Milak

Pro Swim: 51.00 2018 Jack Conger

Trial Cut: 54.19

Top 3

Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club) – 51.51 Marius Kusch (Unattached) – 51.58 Luis Martinez (Guatemala) – 52.17

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World: 2:06.12 8/3/2015 Katinka Hosszu

American: 2:06.15 7/27/2009 Ariana Kukors

U.S. Open: 2:08.32 7/29/2018 Kathleen Baker

Jr World: 2:09.98 1/29/2017 Rikako Ikee

Pro Swim: 2:08.66 2015 Katinka Hosszu

Trial Cut: 2:17.39

Top 3

Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics) – 2:10.88 Kayla Sanchez (HPC – Ontario) – 2:12.93 Kathleen Baker (Team Elite) – 2:13.27

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte

American: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte

U.S. Open: 1:54.56 7/10/2009 Ryan Lochte

Jr World: 1:57.06 7/27/2017 Qin Haiyang

Pro Swim: 1:56.32 2012 Michael Phelps

Trial Cut: 2:04.09

Top 3

Gunnar Bentz (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:01.45 Jay Litherland (Dynamo Swim Club) – 2:02.29 Leonardo Coelho (Pinheiros) – 2:02.73

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World: 23.67 7/29/2017 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel

U.S. Open: 24.10 7/29/2018 Simone Manuel

Jr World: 24.33 9/16/2017 Rikako Ikee

Pro Swim: 24.17 2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Trial Cut: 25.99

Top 3

Natalie Hinds (Athens Bulldogs)- 25.26 Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 25.29 Kayla Sanchez (Hpc-Ontario)- 25.31

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World: 20.91 12/18/2009 Cesar Cielo Filho

American: 21.15 7/29/2017 Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open: 21.14 7/9/2009 Cesar Cielo

Jr World: 21.75 8/25/2017 Michael Andrew

Pro Swim: 21.56 2015 Nathan Adrian

Trial Cut: 23.19

Top 3