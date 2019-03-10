2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 4 Race Videos

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- TV/Webcast Info
- Event Schedule
- Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
The final day of the Des Moines Pro Swim Series came to a close with the finals of the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free. Michael Andrew won his 3rd and 4th wins of the meet, sweeping his day 4 events of the 100 back and the 50 free. Andrew’s winning 50 free time of 21.94 is now the 2nd-fastest time in the world to date. Sweeping all three backstroke races was Kathleen Baker, who sealed the deal in the 200 back.
Picking up his first win of the series after 4 other swims was Caeleb Dressel, who took the 100 fly in a last minute effort. Annie Lazor won her second breaststroke title in the 200 breast, setting her own lifetime best by half a second at 24 years old.
Picking up wins tonight as well were Leah Smith (800 free), Zane Grothe (800 free), Will Licon (200 breast), Kelsi Dahlia (100 fly), Melanie Margalis (200 IM), Gunnar Bentz (200 IM), and Natalie Hinds (50 free).
WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINALS
- World: 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky
- American: 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky
- U.S. Open: 8:06.68 1/17/2016 Katie Ledecky
- World: 8:11.00 6/22/2014 Katie Ledecky
- Pro Swim: 8:06.68 2016 Katie Ledecky
- Trial Cut: 8:48.09
Top 3
- Leah Smith (Tuscon Ford) – 8:29.12
- Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs) – 8:29.96
- Kaersten Meitz (Boilermaker Aquatics) – 8:38.98
MEN’S 800 FREE – FINALS
- World: 7:32.12 7/29/2009 Lin Zhang
- American: 7:43.60 7/31/2013 Michael McBroom
- U.S. Open: 7:44.57 7/29/2018 Zane Grothe
- Jr World: 7:45.67 8/28/2013 Mack Horton
- Pro Swim: 7:49.96 2014 Michael McBroom
- Trial Cut: 8:12.99
Top 3
- Zane Grothe (Boulder City) – 7:54.28
- Jordan Wilimovsky (Team Santa Monica) – 7:55.71
- Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 7:58.23
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS
- World: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- American: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- U.S. Open: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
- Jr World: 58.83 7/28/2018 Regan Smith
- Pro Swim: 58.96 2016 Emily Seebohm
- Trial Cut: 1:02.69
Top 3
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite) – 59.17
- Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs) – 59.35
- Ali Deloof (Team Elite) – 1:00.10
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS
- World: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy
- American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy
- U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- Jr World: 52.53 8/6/2018 Kliment Kolesnikov
- Pro Swim: 52.40 2016 David Plummer
- Trial Cut: 56.59
Top 3
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 53.98
- Ryosuke Irie (Unattached) – 54.03
- Grigory Tarasevich (Cardinal Aquatics) – 54.17
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS
- World: 2:19.11 8/1/2013 Rikke Moeller Pedersen
- American: 2:19.59 8/2/2012 Rebecca Soni
- U.S. Open: 2:20.38 7/11/2009 Rebecca Soni
- Jr World: 2:19.64 8/30/2015 Viktoria Gunes
- Pro Swim: 2:21.41 2016 Yuliya Efimova
- Trial Cut: 2:33.29
Top 3
- Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo Nadadores) – 2:22.99
- Kierra Smith (HPC – Ontario) – 2:24.41
- Bethany Galat (Unattached) – 2:25.66
MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS
- World: 2:06.67 1/27/2017 Ippei Watanabe
- American: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot
- U.S. Open: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot
- Jr World: 2:09.39 7/27/2017 Qin Haiyang
- Pro Swim: 2:08.95 2018 Andrew Wilson
- Trial Cut: 2:17.89
Top 3
- Will Licon (Longhorn Aquatics) – 2:09.90
- Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:09.93
- James Wilby (GBR) – 2:10.78
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- World: 55.48 8/7/2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- American: 55.98 7/29/2012 Dana Vollmer
- U.S. Open: 56.38 1/15/2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- Jr World: 56.46 8/7/2016 Penny Oleksiak
- Pro Swim: 56.38 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- Trial Cut: 1:00.69
Top 3
- Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics) – 57.86
- Amanda Kendall (Mission Viejo) – 58.66
- Farida Osman (Pinnacle Racing) – 59.13
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- World: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps
- American: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open: 50.22 7/9/2009 Michael Phelps
- Jr World: 50.62 7/29/2017 Kristof Milak
- Pro Swim: 51.00 2018 Jack Conger
- Trial Cut: 54.19
Top 3
- Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club) – 51.51
- Marius Kusch (Unattached) – 51.58
- Luis Martinez (Guatemala) – 52.17
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- World: 2:06.12 8/3/2015 Katinka Hosszu
- American: 2:06.15 7/27/2009 Ariana Kukors
- U.S. Open: 2:08.32 7/29/2018 Kathleen Baker
- Jr World: 2:09.98 1/29/2017 Rikako Ikee
- Pro Swim: 2:08.66 2015 Katinka Hosszu
- Trial Cut: 2:17.39
Top 3
- Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics) – 2:10.88
- Kayla Sanchez (HPC – Ontario) – 2:12.93
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite) – 2:13.27
MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- World: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte
- American: 1:54.00 7/28/2011 Ryan Lochte
- U.S. Open: 1:54.56 7/10/2009 Ryan Lochte
- Jr World: 1:57.06 7/27/2017 Qin Haiyang
- Pro Swim: 1:56.32 2012 Michael Phelps
- Trial Cut: 2:04.09
Top 3
- Gunnar Bentz (Athens Bulldogs) – 2:01.45
- Jay Litherland (Dynamo Swim Club) – 2:02.29
- Leonardo Coelho (Pinheiros) – 2:02.73
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- World: 23.67 7/29/2017 Sarah Sjostrom
- American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel
- U.S. Open: 24.10 7/29/2018 Simone Manuel
- Jr World: 24.33 9/16/2017 Rikako Ikee
- Pro Swim: 24.17 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- Trial Cut: 25.99
Top 3
- Natalie Hinds (Athens Bulldogs)- 25.26
- Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 25.29
- Kayla Sanchez (Hpc-Ontario)- 25.31
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- World: 20.91 12/18/2009 Cesar Cielo Filho
- American: 21.15 7/29/2017 Caeleb Dressel
- U.S. Open: 21.14 7/9/2009 Cesar Cielo
- Jr World: 21.75 8/25/2017 Michael Andrew
- Pro Swim: 21.56 2015 Nathan Adrian
- Trial Cut: 23.19
Top 3
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 21.94
- Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club)- 22.08
- Ali Khalafalla (Mission Viejo)- 22.33
Leave a Reply