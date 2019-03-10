Nick Norman Defends Pac-12 Mile Title with New Meet Record

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal senior Nick Norman opened the final night of the 2019 Pac-12 Championships with a 2nd-straight title in the men’s 1650 free. His time of 14:33.96 was almost 6 seconds better than his winning time from last season and broke the Pac-12 Championship Record by more than a second.

The old Championship Record was set by Stanford’s True Sweetser in 2017 when he swam a 14:35.93. He finished 4th in this year’s race.

After a little bit of stagnation in his first 2 years at Cal, Norman erupted as a junior where he became the Cal men’s first-ever Pac-12 champion in the 1650 free. With a taper that couldn’t have been drawn up any better, he swam 14:39 at Pac-12s and dropped that to a 14:30 at NCAAs and finished 3rd in the race.

It took him until his junior season to surpass his high school best of 14:50, and he did so twice that year. He’s now surpassed his junior times at every rung of the ladder (mid-season, and conference) by a significant margin: a trend that makes him a serious contender for the NCAA title in the event later this month.

The overall conference record remains the 14:24.35 done by Chad La Tourette of Stanford at the 2012 NCAA Championships.