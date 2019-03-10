Andrew Seliskar Breaks Pac-12 Record for Male Individual Titles

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal senior Andrew Seliskar won his 11th Pac-12 title on Saturday evening in Federal Way, Washington. That breaks both Cal’s school record and the Pac-12 Conference reecord for most individual conference titles by a male swimmer since the conference began holding a championship in 1961.

Tom Shields previously won 8 titles from 2010-2013 to hold the school record, while John Naber’s 9 from 1974-1976 is the most we could find in the Pac-12 Record books* (though some of Nabers’ wins came in a split conference meet). Ironically Pac-12 great Pablo Morales, who holds the NCAA record for most individual titles with 11, won far more national titles than conference titles (3).

*Editor’s Note: the Pac-12 confirmed Seliskar’s record, but did not confirm who they recognize as the previous high water mark.

The swim also tied Stanford’s Jenny Thompson for the most by a male or female swimmer.

Seliskar’s record-setting weekend included new Conference Championship Records in both the 200 free (1:31.07) and 200 breast (1:49.80), and was part of a 15-win meet for the Cal Golden Bears. That included a sweep of the event titles on the final day of competition.

Cal beat the runners-up Stanford by 232 points, which is the largest margin of victory at the meet since 2007 when Stanford beat Cal by 333.5.

As for their arch-rivals from Stanford? The Cardinal didn’t win a single swimming title at the meet, earning their only win from Conor Vasey on the men’s 3-meter.