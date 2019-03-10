Kathleen Baker on Pro Life with Kitten (Video)

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

  • World: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
  • American: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
  • U.S. Open: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker
  • Jr World: 58.83 7/28/2018 Regan Smith
  • Pro Swim: 58.96 2016 Emily Seebohm
  • Trial Cut: 1:02.69

Top 3

  1. Kathleen Baker (Team Elite) – 59.17
  2. Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs) – 59.35
  3. Ali Deloof (Team Elite) – 1:00.10

Kathleen Baker was out quick (28.2) and held on in a tight race that came down to the touch with Olivia Smoliga. The top two 100m backstrokers in the country went 1-2 tonight, with Baker (59.17) just getting ahead of Smoliga (59.35). Baker now owns the top time in the 2018-19 season in the world, with Smoliga 3rd.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK

KYLIECAN
MASSE

11/30
59.27
2 REGAN
SMITH		 USA 59.37 01/11
3 OLIVIA
SMOLIGA		 USA 59.44 01/11
4 PHOEBE
BACON		 USA 59.93 01/11
5 MIE
NIELSEN		 DEN 1.00.24 01/20

Of note, showing off her range was Melanie Margalis. Primarily an IM’er and mid-distance freestyler, and then secondarily a breaststroker, Margalis popped a 1:02.69 to match the Olympic Trials cut and place 7th in the A final.

