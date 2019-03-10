Kathleen Baker on Pro Life with Kitten (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

World: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

American: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

U.S. Open: 58.00 7/28/2018 Kathleen Baker

Jr World: 58.83 7/28/2018 Regan Smith

Pro Swim: 58.96 2016 Emily Seebohm

Trial Cut: 1:02.69

Top 3

Kathleen Baker was out quick (28.2) and held on in a tight race that came down to the touch with Olivia Smoliga. The top two 100m backstrokers in the country went 1-2 tonight, with Baker (59.17) just getting ahead of Smoliga (59.35). Baker now owns the top time in the 2018-19 season in the world, with Smoliga 3rd.

Of note, showing off her range was Melanie Margalis. Primarily an IM’er and mid-distance freestyler, and then secondarily a breaststroker, Margalis popped a 1:02.69 to match the Olympic Trials cut and place 7th in the A final.