Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What’s Olivia & Natalie’s Favorite Thing About Training with Each Other? (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • World: 23.67 7/29/2017 Sarah Sjostrom
  • American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel
  • U.S. Open: 24.10 7/29/2018 Simone Manuel
  • Jr World: 24.33 9/16/2017 Rikako Ikee
  • Pro Swim: 24.17 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
  • Trial Cut: 25.99

Top 3

  1. Natalie Hinds (Athens Bulldogs)- 25.26
  2. Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 25.29
  3. Kayla Sanchez (Hpc-Ontario)- 25.31

After finishing 3rd in the 50 fly and 4th in the 100 free and 100 fly, Natalie Hinds picked up her first Des Moines PSS win in the 50 free. She out-touched 100 free champ Margo Geer by 0.03. Canadian Kayla Sanchez took 3rd place behind the duo.

Olivia SmoligaLia Neal, and Madison Kennedy all finished within one-tenth of each other in the top 6.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Kate

Happy swimmers are fast swimmers!

Also, unrelated, is anyone going to write a post about how Tiffany Sudarma and Josh Prenot just had the world’s most beautiful perfect wedding in Bali? Congratulations to them 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!