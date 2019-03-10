What’s Olivia & Natalie’s Favorite Thing About Training with Each Other? (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
Reported by Karl Ortegon.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- World: 23.67 7/29/2017 Sarah Sjostrom
- American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel
- U.S. Open: 24.10 7/29/2018 Simone Manuel
- Jr World: 24.33 9/16/2017 Rikako Ikee
- Pro Swim: 24.17 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
- Trial Cut: 25.99
Top 3
- Natalie Hinds (Athens Bulldogs)- 25.26
- Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 25.29
- Kayla Sanchez (Hpc-Ontario)- 25.31
After finishing 3rd in the 50 fly and 4th in the 100 free and 100 fly, Natalie Hinds picked up her first Des Moines PSS win in the 50 free. She out-touched 100 free champ Margo Geer by 0.03. Canadian Kayla Sanchez took 3rd place behind the duo.
Olivia Smoliga, Lia Neal, and Madison Kennedy all finished within one-tenth of each other in the top 6.
