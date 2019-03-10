What’s Olivia & Natalie’s Favorite Thing About Training with Each Other? (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World: 23.67 7/29/2017 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 23.97 7/30/2017 Simone Manuel

U.S. Open: 24.10 7/29/2018 Simone Manuel

Jr World: 24.33 9/16/2017 Rikako Ikee

Pro Swim: 24.17 2016 Sarah Sjostrom

Trial Cut: 25.99

Top 3

Natalie Hinds (Athens Bulldogs)- 25.26 Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 25.29 Kayla Sanchez (Hpc-Ontario)- 25.31

After finishing 3rd in the 50 fly and 4th in the 100 free and 100 fly, Natalie Hinds picked up her first Des Moines PSS win in the 50 free. She out-touched 100 free champ Margo Geer by 0.03. Canadian Kayla Sanchez took 3rd place behind the duo.

Olivia Smoliga, Lia Neal, and Madison Kennedy all finished within one-tenth of each other in the top 6.