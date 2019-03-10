Curzan Becomes No. 3 16&U in History, Misses 13-14 50 Free NAG by 0.01

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

After breaking the 13-14 national age group record in the 100 fly on day two of Cary Sectionals, 14-year-old Claire Curzan just missed the NAG in the 50 free. Her finals time of 22.01 just missed Gretchen Walsh‘s 22.00 NAG from 2017. Her previous personal best was 22.06, set at Winter Juniors East in December.

In the race Saturday, Curzan defeated 17-year-old Regan Smith (22.51) after taking second to Smith in the 100 fly Thursday. Curzan is now ranked No. 16 in history for ages 18-and-under women.

For swimmers 16-and-under, only two have broken 22 seconds. Those two are Gretchen Walsh (21.82) and Torri Huske (21.95). If Curzan were 15 years old, she would be No. 3 on those rankings, one spot ahead of Kate Douglass and future Olympic champion Simone Manuel (tied with a 22.04).

Top Five Performers of All Time: Girls 16-and-under 50 Freestyle (SCY)

Curzan currently holds four NAG records, all in butterfly. Her 13-14 marks are in the 100 fly (50.64) and the 200 fly (1:55.64).