Claire Curzan Destroys Own 13-14 100 FL (SCY) NAG at Cary

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

  • March 7-10, 2019
  • Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC
  • SCY Format
  • Live Results

In the 100 fly finals on day 2 of the Cary Sectionals, 14-year-old Claire Curzan of TAC Titans destroyed her own NAG by nearly a second in a tight race against 17-year-old Regan Smith (Riptide).

Curzan’s finals time of 50.64 took down her previous NAG of 51.60 from February of this year. Ranking Curzan among all 18&U swimmers all-time, she would be third behind Regan Smith who swam 50.45 this morning, and Olivia Bray (50.19).

Below is a split comparison between Curzan from her February NAG and her new NAG from today.

Claire Curzan NAG February 2019 Claire Curzan NAG March 2019
23.90 23.94
27.70 26.70
51.60 50.64

In the final, Curzan was trailing behind Smith’s 23.53 first 50 split. But Curzan challenged Smith in the final 50 with her 26.70 versus Smith’s 27.00 split. Smith won the race, but gained from her prelims swim with a 50.53.

11
Snarky

Amazing!

1 hour ago
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name

How.

1 hour ago
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name

Also went 48.77 in the 100 free (moves from 10th to 5th all time in the age group).

Regan Smith was 48.07 to move to 13th in 17-18s.

1 hour ago
Dee

I don’t understand SCY, but I understand that is an insane time for a 14yo. Wow.

1 hour ago
NOFLYKICK

‘woulda placed 4th at 2018 NCAAs.

1 hour ago

