Claire Curzan Destroys Own 13-14 100 FL (SCY) NAG at Cary

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

In the 100 fly finals on day 2 of the Cary Sectionals, 14-year-old Claire Curzan of TAC Titans destroyed her own NAG by nearly a second in a tight race against 17-year-old Regan Smith (Riptide).

Curzan’s finals time of 50.64 took down her previous NAG of 51.60 from February of this year. Ranking Curzan among all 18&U swimmers all-time, she would be third behind Regan Smith who swam 50.45 this morning, and Olivia Bray (50.19).

Below is a split comparison between Curzan from her February NAG and her new NAG from today.

Claire Curzan NAG February 2019 Claire Curzan NAG March 2019 23.90 23.94 27.70 26.70 51.60 50.64

In the final, Curzan was trailing behind Smith’s 23.53 first 50 split. But Curzan challenged Smith in the final 50 with her 26.70 versus Smith’s 27.00 split. Smith won the race, but gained from her prelims swim with a 50.53.