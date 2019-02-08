Claire Curzan Takes Down 13-14 100 Fly NAG at NC High School Champs

Cardinal Gibbons High School’s Claire Curzan capitalized on her first high school state championships tonight at the NCHSAA 4A state championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, NC. The freshman beat the field by over three seconds to win the 100 fly in 51.60 and take down the 13-14 girls NAG record previously set by Regan Smith in 2016.

Comparative Splits

Swimmer 1st 50 split 2nd 50 split Final Time Claire Cuzzan 2019 23.90 27.70 51.60 Regan Smith 2016 24.24 27.49 51.73

Curzan’s swim relied a bit more on front-end speed, as she went out over three-tenths faster than Smith did in her record-setting swim, and brought it back in a tad over two-tenths slower, knocking 0.13s off the existing record in the process.

Curzan, who swims for the TAC Titans year-round, also won the 100 back in 51.88. That time was almost a second faster than Curzan’s previous best time of 52.77 from December, and appears to move her to #3 all-time in the 13-14 age group, behind only Smith (51.09) and Alex Walsh (51.62). She also swam the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, but splits are not currently available on Meet Mobile.

A full write-up will be coming soon, but Curzan’s 40 individual points helped propel the Cardinal Gibbons girls to a 6th-place finish. Leesvile Road took first for the girls, while Green Hope won on the boys side.