Queens 400 Medley Relay Takes Down NCAA D2 Record on Day 2 of BMCs

Bluegrass Mountain Conference/ Conference Carolinas Championships – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 6-Saturday, February 9, 2019

Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center – Charlotte, NC

Defending Champions: BMC – Queens women (3x); Queens men (3x)/CC – Barton women (results)

Live results on Meet Mobile: “Bluegrass Mtn and Conference Carolinas Champs”

Live video (finals only): Available here

CC teams: Barton (M&W). Converse College (W), Chowan (M&W), King (M&W), Emmanuel (M&W), Lees-McRae (M&W)

BMC teams: Carson Newman (M&W), Lenoir-Rhyne College (M&W), Queens University (M&W), Salem University (M&W), Savannah College of A&D (M&W), Wingate University (M&W). Catawba College (M&W), Mars Hill (M&W)

The Queens University of Charlotte women’s swimming team set a NCAA Division II Record in the 400y medley relay on Day 2 of the 2019 Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships. The quartet of Vladyslava Maznytska (54.62), Shelly Prayson (1:00.79), Georgia DaCruz (53.57), and Polina Lapshina (48.40) combined for a time of 3:37.38 to win the event with a new Bluegrass Mountain Conference and NCAA Division II record. The previous mark of 3:37.80 was set in 2016 at the NCAA Division II Championships by Wingate’s Viktoriya Arkhipova, Jessika Weiss, Armony Dumur, and Sofia Petrenko.

Queens won the event at NCAA Division II Championships the last two years in a row, but hadn’t broken 3:38 until Thursday night in Greensboro.

The Royals won the event over second-place Wingate by 8.2 seconds.

Looking at the splits over the last three years, the biggest difference comes from Polina Lapshina whose 48.4 anchor is 1.2 seconds faster than any of the previous anchors. The winning time in the 100 free at 2018 NCAA Division II Championships was 49.36 from Drury’s Zuzanna Chwadeczko. The NCAA Division II record stands at 48.44, set by West Florida’s Theresa Michalak in 2017.