2019 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat-Nice Begins on Friday

2019 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Nice

Friday, February 8-Sunday, February 10, 2019

Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 4pm on Friday and Saturday (10am EST/7am PST), 3pm on Sunday (9am EST/6am PST)

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice

50m

Brochure

Psych sheet

Live results

Meet site

The “Meeting International de Nice FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat ” will take place this weekend from Friday, February 8th through Sunday, February 10th, at the Jean Bouin indoor pool in Nice. It is the first stage of the Golden Tour Camille Muffat that includes:

Nice – Friday, February 8 through Sunday, February 10, 2019

Marseille – Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24, 2019

367 swimmers are entered in the meet, including Nice’s own Charlotte Bonnet, who is seeded first in the 50/100/200 free and 50 breast. She is also entered in the 50/100 fly, and seeded 3rd in both events. Jérémy Stravius, who is now training in Nice under Bonnet’s coach Fabrice Pellerin, is top seed in the 200 free, 50/100 back, and 50 fly; he comes in with the 2nd time in the 100 fly and the 4th in the 100 free. Marseille’s Mehdy Metella is slated to swim all four 50 strokes plus the 100/200 free and 100 fly. He is seeded first in the 100 free and 100 fly.

Other French stars entered in the meet are Marie Wattel, Mélanie Henique, Margaux Fabre, Aurélie Muller, Adeline Furst, Pauline Mahieu, Louise Lefebvre, Anouchka Martin, Mathilde Cini, Fanny Deberghes, Fantine Lesaffre, and Cyrielle Duhamel on the women’s side, and David Aubry, Marc-Antoine Olivier, Yonel Govindin, Maxime Grousset, Geoffroy Mathieu, Clément Mignon, Jordan Pothain, Joris Bouchaut, Jonathan Atsu, Damien Joly, Maxence Orange, Thomas Avetand, Jean Dencausse, and Nans Roch on the men’s.

International stars include Hungary’s David Verraszto and Evelyn Verraszto, Gyurta Gergely, Anna Sztankovics, Liliana Szilagyi, Bence Biczo, and Katalin Burian; Sweden’s Michelle Coleman and Erik Persson; Russia’s Anna Egorova, Anastassia Kirpitchnikova and Valériya Egorova; Belgium’s Eva Bonnet; Turkey’s Viktoria Gunes and Nida-Eliz Ustundag; Sweden’s Sara Junevik and Simon Sjoedin; Algeria’s Oussama Sahnoune, Abderrahmen Naami, Akram Loula, and Habib Yaagoub; Lithuania’s Giedrius Titenis; Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches; and Israel’s Andrea Murez, Tomer Frankel and David Gamburg.

It is a long weekend of racing, with three days of prelims and finals, and all 17 FINA long course meters events. The 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM are swum as timed finals, with the fastest heat swimming in the evening session.