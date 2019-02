Michael Andrew Annuncia Che Parteciperà Alla FINA Champions Series

View this post on Instagram

I’ve dreamt of more opportunities to make a living as a professional swimmer and I’m happy to announce that I’ll be competing at all three stops of the Fina Champions Swim Series. I’ve been selected to represent in the 50 Breast and 50 Fly. This would have never been possible without the efforts of the @iswimleague, thank you Konstantin and thank you @fina1908 #changeisgood #HereToCreate #Grateful