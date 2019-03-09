Carsten Vissering Breaks Kevin Cordes’ Pac-12 Meet Record

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

USC senior Carsten Vissering won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 50.78 on Friday at the Pac-12 Championships, and in the process broke the Championship Record in the event.

The old record of 51.23 was set by Arizona’s Kevin Cordes in 2014. Cordes would go on to win the NCAA title that year in 50.04, which remains the Pac-12 Record and at the time was the fastest swim in history.

1st 50 2nd 50 Total Time Carsten Vissering, USC New Record 23.84 26.94 50.78 Kevin Cordes, Arizona Old Record 24.42 26.81 51.23

Vissering’s previous best was a 50.88 done at the mid-season Texas Hall of Fame Invitational. His best time coming into the season was a 51.28 at NCAAs last year. He dropped about two-tenths between Pac-12s and NCAAs last season.

Only the defending NCAA Champion Ian Finnerty of Indiana has been faster this season (50.60).

Vissering is now the 6th-fastest 100 yard breaststroker of all-time.

Top 6 Performers All-Time, Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke: