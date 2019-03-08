Regan Smith Swims #2 All-Time 17-18 100 Fly (Yards) at Cary

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

Live Results

After breaking two 15-16 National Age Group records at Akron Sectionals last March, Regan Smith is back at it again in a new age group this March. Smith wasted no time this morning, throwing down a best time by over a second. She swam a 50.45 in the 100 fly this morning, significantly clearing her previous best time of 51.63. The time puts #2 all-time for 17-18. Moreover she is now close to NAG which was just set by Olivia Bray one week ago. Bray shattered the previous NAG of 51.02 on March 1st with her time of 50.19. Furthermore, that makes Bray and Smith the only two American 18-and-unders to break 51 seconds in the 100 fly.

Here’s a comparison of splits between Smith’s time this morning, her previous best time, and Bray’s NAG record from last week:

Regan Smith March 2018 Regan Smith March 2019 Olivia Bray NAG March 2019 24.08 23.78 23.49 27.55 26.67 26.70 51.63 50.45 50.19

Smith is now on NAG record watch for finals tonight, as she currently sits just .26 seconds off Bray’s record. 14-year-old Claire Curzan was 2nd this morning in 51.99. Curzan is the current 13-14 NAG record holder at 51.60 from a month ago. Curzan will also be on NAG-watch tonight at finals.