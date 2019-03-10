Drexel Reels In Commitment from Winter Juniors Qualifier Jake McBride

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jake McBride of Avalon, New Jersey has committed to swim for Drexel University beginning with the 2019-20 school year. McBride is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Pennington School; he swims year-round with New Jersey Stingrays.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to Drexel University for swimming. I would like to thank my family, my coaches, my friends, and everyone along the way. I would also like to thank Coach Braun and the Drexel staff; I can’t wait for the next four years. Go Dragons!!!”

McBride recently placed 8th in the 100 fly (51.32) and 12th in the 500 free (4:41.57) at the 2019 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships. He also led off Pennington’s 10th-place 400 free relay (48.65). In club swimming, he competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 fly and 500 free and notched PBs in the 200 fly and 500 free. Last summer at Richmond Futures he went best times in all three of his top events, 100/200 fly and 400 free, finishing 14th in the 100 fly and 20th in the 400 free.

The Drexel Dragons were runners-up at the 2019 CAA Conference Championships. McBride’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 500 free and 200 fly (the CAA only scores an A final and a B final).

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 50.16

200 fly – 1:50.60

500 free – 4:33.94

