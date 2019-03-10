Charlotte Hook Posts No. 4 15-16 Girls 200 Fly of All Time in Cary

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

Live Results

In the first finals event of day three at the Cary Sectionals meet, recently aged-up 15-year-old Charlotte Hook posted the No. 4 time in the 200 fly in history for 15-16 girls.

Hook split her race 26.62/29.17 (55.78)/28.96/28.96 (57.92), dropping five seconds from her prelims time while maintaining her two-second difference from her first and secons 100s. Her finals time of 1:53.70 knocked out her former personal best of 1:55.67 and bumped herself from No. 17 to No. 4 on the all-time rankings. Before aging up, Hook briefly owned the 13-14 NAG record in the event – with her previous best time coming last December – but her teammate Claire Curzan broke it last month (1:55.64)

Top 5 Girls 15-16 200 Fly (SCY) All-Time Rankings

Regan Smith– 1:51.24, 2018 Mary Meagher- 1:52.99, 1981 Lillie Nordmann– 1:53.62, 2019 Charlotte Hook– 1:53.67, 2019 Leah Johnson- 1:53.73, 2014

Friday in day two finals, Hook scored two wins in the 200 free and 400 IM, also climbing the 15-16 rankings in those. Notably, her 400 IM time of 4:07.42 is now No. 11 of all time for 15-16 girls.