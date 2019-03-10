Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Charlotte Hook Posts No. 4 15-16 Girls 200 Fly of All Time in Cary

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

  • March 7-10, 2019
  • Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC
  • SCY Format
  • Live Results

In the first finals event of day three at the Cary Sectionals meet, recently aged-up 15-year-old Charlotte Hook posted the No. 4 time in the 200 fly in history for 15-16 girls.

Hook split her race 26.62/29.17 (55.78)/28.96/28.96 (57.92), dropping five seconds from her prelims time while maintaining her two-second difference from her first and secons 100s. Her finals time of 1:53.70 knocked out her former personal best of 1:55.67 and bumped herself from No. 17 to No. 4 on the all-time rankings. Before aging up, Hook briefly owned the 13-14 NAG record in the event – with her previous best time coming last December – but her teammate Claire Curzan broke it last month (1:55.64)

Top 5 Girls 15-16 200 Fly (SCY) All-Time Rankings

  1. Regan Smith– 1:51.24, 2018
  2. Mary Meagher- 1:52.99, 1981
  3. Lillie Nordmann– 1:53.62, 2019
  4. Charlotte Hook– 1:53.67, 2019
  5. Leah Johnson- 1:53.73, 2014

Friday in day two finals, Hook scored two wins in the 200 free and 400 IM, also climbing the 15-16 rankings in those. Notably, her 400 IM time of 4:07.42 is now No. 11 of all time for 15-16 girls.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Hmmmm

I swear to god this Cary pool must be a few inches short or something

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name

Curzan 22.01 in the 50,one hundredth away from Gretchen Walsh’s NAG.
Abigail Arens 2:08.06 in the 200 breast, moves to 3rd all time in 15-16s ahead of Leverenz.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
The Ready Room

Who is Leah Johnson?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!