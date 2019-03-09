Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight’s finals at the 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships will feature the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 free relay. Look out for Cal’s Andrew Seliskar, the Pac-12 Record holder in the 200 free. The men’s 400 IM could be a close one between a handful of swimmers, as 2018 Pac-12 champ Seliskar won’t be swimming the event and reigning NCAA champ/Pac-12 Record holder Abrahm DeVine of Stanford will be swimming in the B final. USC’s Carsten Vissering, the 2017 Pac-12 100 breast champion, will battle Cal freshman standout Reece Whitley in the 100 breast.

MEN’S 400 IM:

  • Championship Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2018, 3:38.65
  • Pac-12 Record: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 2018, 3:35.29
  • Estimated NCAA Invite: 3:43.81
  1. GOLD: Mike Thomas, Cal, 3:39.83
  2. SILVER: David Schlicht, Arizona, 3:40.14
  3. BRONZE: Sean Grieshop, Cal, 3:41.17

Cal’s Mike Thomas was leading by over a second at the halfway mark, when Arizona freshman David Schlicht began to close the gap on breaststroke. By the end of the breast leg, Schlicht led Thomas, but Thomas (3:39.83) dropped the hammer on the freestyle leg to clip Schlicht (3:40.14) at the finish. That was another 2-second drop for Schlicht, while Thomas recorded his 2nd ever sub-3:40 swim. The only time he’s been faster was at 2018 NCAAs, where he swam his lifetime best 3:37.75.

Cal’s Sean Grieshop used his closing freestyle speed to run down Arizona’s Etay Gurevich (3:42.47) in the race for bronze. Grieshop took nearly a second off his lifetime best in 3:41.17.

Stanford’s Alex Liang was just a couple of tenths shy of his best time in 3:43.10 for 5th. His teammate Abrahm DeVine, the reigning NCAA champion in this event, won the B final in a 3:43.42 that would have landed 6th in the championship heat.

MEN’S 100 FLY:

  • Championship Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2009, 44.66
  • Pac-12 Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2009, 44.18
  • Estimated NCAA Invite: 45.86
  1. GOLD: Zheng Quah, Cal, 45.13
  2. SILVER: Pawel Sendyk, Cal, 45.46
  3. BRONZE: Chatham Dobbs, Arizona, 45.49

 

MEN’S 200 FREE:

  • Championship Record: Cameron Craig (ASU), 2017, 1:31.71
  • Pac-12 Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2018, 1:30.86
  • Estimated NCAA Invite: 1:34.06
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

  • Championship Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 51.23
  • Pac-12 Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 50.04
  • Estimated NCAA Invite: 52.62
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 BACK:

  • Championship Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2017, 44.76
  • Pac-12 Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49
  • Estimated NCAA Invite: 46.08
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY:

  • Championship Record: Cal, 2009, 3:03.30
  • Pac-12 Record: Cal, 2015, 3:01.60
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:06.78
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

9
BMW

Anyone know where I can watch live online?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Pac-12 Now. But only if you have Pac-12 Network on your cable package.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Coach Mike

I’m getting a message that it’s not available for streaming? It’s not saying subscription required (I have it in my cable package)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Hmmm. Let me check in with the Pac-12. They said it would be available.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Coach Mike

Nevermind I got it! Just wasn’t showing up until after the basketball game was over.. thank you though

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

Arizona Swimming IG is live streaming it

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
BSD

Sam Pomajevich just went 1:41.84 time trial 200 fly at Texas Last Chance meet, that’s in for sure

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Ragnar

1:31 watch in the 200 free, and perhaps multiple super high 44s in the 100 back? Can hardly wait, damn west coast time zone

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Bearly Breathing

West coast, best coast. So OP we give the other coast a 3 hour head start and we still win.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
49 seconds ago

