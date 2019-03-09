2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight’s finals at the 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships will feature the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 free relay. Look out for Cal’s Andrew Seliskar, the Pac-12 Record holder in the 200 free. The men’s 400 IM could be a close one between a handful of swimmers, as 2018 Pac-12 champ Seliskar won’t be swimming the event and reigning NCAA champ/Pac-12 Record holder Abrahm DeVine of Stanford will be swimming in the B final. USC’s Carsten Vissering, the 2017 Pac-12 100 breast champion, will battle Cal freshman standout Reece Whitley in the 100 breast.

MEN’S 400 IM:

Championship Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2018, 3:38.65

(Stanford), 2018, 3:35.29 Estimated NCAA Invite: 3:43.81

Cal’s Mike Thomas was leading by over a second at the halfway mark, when Arizona freshman David Schlicht began to close the gap on breaststroke. By the end of the breast leg, Schlicht led Thomas, but Thomas (3:39.83) dropped the hammer on the freestyle leg to clip Schlicht (3:40.14) at the finish. That was another 2-second drop for Schlicht, while Thomas recorded his 2nd ever sub-3:40 swim. The only time he’s been faster was at 2018 NCAAs, where he swam his lifetime best 3:37.75.

Cal’s Sean Grieshop used his closing freestyle speed to run down Arizona’s Etay Gurevich (3:42.47) in the race for bronze. Grieshop took nearly a second off his lifetime best in 3:41.17.

Stanford’s Alex Liang was just a couple of tenths shy of his best time in 3:43.10 for 5th. His teammate Abrahm DeVine, the reigning NCAA champion in this event, won the B final in a 3:43.42 that would have landed 6th in the championship heat.

MEN’S 100 FLY:

Championship Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2009, 44.66

Pac-12 Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2009, 44.18

Estimated NCAA Invite: 45.86

MEN’S 200 FREE:

Championship Record: Cameron Craig (ASU), 2017, 1:31.71

Pac-12 Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2018, 1:30.86

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

Championship Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 51.23

Pac-12 Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 50.04

Estimated NCAA Invite: 52.62

MEN’S 100 BACK:

Championship Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2017, 44.76

Pac-12 Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49

Estimated NCAA Invite: 46.08

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY:

Championship Record: Cal, 2009, 3:03.30

Pac-12 Record: Cal, 2015, 3:01.60

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:06.78