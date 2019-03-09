Sam Pomajevich Qualifies For NCAAs in 200 Fly at ASCC Day 2

2019 AMERICAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 7th-8th

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Short Course Yards

Results (on MeetMobile)

Live Results

Texas sophomore Sam Pomajevich, swimming his 5th 200 fly in 6 days, finally hit a time that will guarantee him an invitation to the Division I men’s NCAA Champs in 2.5 weeks. To briefly walk thorugh Pomajevich’s journey to nail down that qualification, he first swam a 1:42.33 in December, which turned out as we moved nearer to the NCAAs to likely not be fast enough to make the cut. At Big 12s last week, Pomajevich swam a 1:46 and 1:45 in the 200 fly. He then came to ASCCs these past two days, and on day 1 he swam a 1:43.6 and 1:42.8. Tonight, he opted to time trial the 200 fly again, in what truly was his last chance, where he went 1:41.84. That time puts Pomajevich in the top 20 in the NCAA this year, safely out danger of not making the cut.

Andrew Koustik, another Longhorn, also somewhat likely got himself to the NCAAs in the 200 fly tonight, also time trialing it. Koustik swam a 1:42.15, landing him in a tie for 26th curently. With just Pac-12 left to swim the 200 fly tomorrow, and a couple swimmers potentially opting out of the event for NCAAs, Koustik now stands a decent chance of earning an invite of his own.

Those were the only likely qualifiers from tonight’s results. Here are some other qucik highlights from the day: