Race Videos From Day 1 of 2019 NCSA Spring Junior Championships

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 1000 FREE – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

McKenna (NCAP) – 9:35.99 Stege (FOX) – 9:43.09 Travis (NCAP) – 9:49.65

15-year-old Paige McKenna moved up to 17th all-time in USA Swimming’s 15-16 ranks of the 1000 free, turning in a 9:35.99 to win the opening event of NCSA Juniors. Nation’s Capital’s McKenna was already ranked 21st in age group history with more than a year left in the age group. She passes Olympian Elizabeth Beisel on the list and is within 11 seconds of everybody on the list not named Katie Ledecky.

BOYS 1000 FREE – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

Vipavetz (RMSC) – 9:07.56 McGovern (Un) – 9:10.75 Dallavalle (NOVA) – 9:11.05

It was a good 1000 free event for Virginia Tech commits. After Travis’s big swim on the girls side, incoming VT freshman Ryan Vipavetz held the top spot in the boys event. He didn’t quite better his lifetime-best of 9:05, but won in 9:07.56, beating the field by three seconds for Rockville Montgomery Swim Club.

GIRLS 100 IM – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

Huske (AAC) – 54.20 Bacon (NCAP) – 54.34 Stadden (AQJT) – 54.43

Arlington’s Torri Huske won a very close race in the 100 IM, besting two more junior stars by a few tenths. She was 54.20, beating Nation’s Capital’s Phoebe Bacon (54.34) by a tenth and Aquajet Isabelle Stadden (54.43) by two.

BOYS 100 IM – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

Blinkman (SCSC) – 48.76 Myhre (SCST) – 49.31 Gregory (RXA) – 49.71

St. Croix Swim Club standout Shane Blinkman won the tough 100 IM by six tenths of a second. He’s an outgoing senior headed to Stanford next year and is one of the better 200 IMers in his recruiting class. Blinkman, ranked #17 in his class last spring, is joined by three more athletes from our top 20 recruits in the class of 2019:

GIRLS 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

NCAP – 7:13.01 NOVA – 7:14.66 LIAC – 7:15.18

Nation’s Capital held their top seed and won the girls 800 free relay. 1000 free winner Paige McKenna came off of that win to split 1:47.28 to lead the team. She was joined by Katelyn Mack (1:47.10 leadoff), Carly Sebring (1:49.31) and Claire Nguyen (1:49.32).

BOYS 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

LIAC – 6:36.51 NCAP – 6:36.51 FOX – 6:38.03

Long Island Aquatic Club caught top-seeded Nation’s Capital, and the two relays tied for the NCSA junior title.

Long Island stormed home on a 1:37.27 anchor leg from Jason Louser, who will join the University of California next year. Timothy Marski was 1:38.40 on the leadoff, with Ryan Davidoff (1:41.77) and William Swartout (1:39.07) swimming the middle two legs.

NCAP took the lead on a stellar 1:36.19 split from Conway in the second slot. Anthony Nguyen led off in 1:40.94, Mitchell Meyer was 1:40.67 and Peter Makin anchored in 1:38.71, though it wasn’t enough to hold off Louser.