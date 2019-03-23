2019 NCSA Spring Juniors: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are down to the final session of the 2019 NSCA Spring Juniors. There’s at least one big name mission tonight, as Anthony Grimm was listed as a declared false start for all of his morning swims after setting a new NAG record in the 100 back last night.

But there’s still plenty of firepower remaining this evening. We’ll start with the 50 backs, where Phoebe Bacon and Jack Dolan were the top seeds from this morning. Next will be the fastest heat of the girls 1650, where Paige McKenna will be going for her third win of the meet. Grace Sheble and Shane Blinkman put up the fastest times of the morning in the 200 IM, and Grace Cooper and Topher Stensby will be in lane four of the 50 free A-finals. Finally, we’ll have the fastest heat of the boys 1650, where Brendan Driscoll is the top seed, and the fastest two heats each of the boys and girls 400 medley relays.

Girls 50 Back – Finals

Each of the top three finishers knocked serious time off their prelims marks, but finished in the exact same order as this morning. Phoebe Bacon once again led the way, improving from 24.69 this morning to 24.38 tonight. Aquajets teammates Isabelle Stadden and Abigail Kapeller rounded out the top three with times of 24.53 and 24.81.

To give you a little perspective on those times, Bacon’s time tonight would’ve equaled or been better than five of the sixteen 200 medley relay leadoffs from last night’s women’s NCAA Division I championships.

Boys 50 Back – Finals

Aidan Stoffle pulled a minor upset here, winning from lane five in 21.65 after swimming 22.45 this morning. Stoffle rocketed out to the lead, flipped first, and held off the field to win by over four-tenths of a second. The Auburn commit has had quite the improvement curve in this event — he was 22.99 at this meet last year, and had a personal best of 22.40 coming into today. His time tonight was just 0.04s off the 200 medley relay leadoff Auburn got last month at the SEC Championships, meaning that Stoffle could very easily find himself contributing to the Tigers’ relays as a freshman.

Jack Dolan improved on his top-seeded 22.31 from this morning, taking 2nd in 22.07. Wesley Jekel also cut some time from his prelims swim, taking 3rd in 22.38 after going 22.54 this morning to qualify third.

Girls 1650 – Fastest Heat

Nation’s Capital’s Paige McKenna completed her sweep of the distance event this meet, taking the 1650 in 15:55.72 to go along with her wins in the 500 and 1000 earlier this week. While that’s a bit off her best time of 14:48.07, it would still rank her #9 all-time in the 15-16 age group, and would be good enough to score points at NCAAs. McKenna currently ranks 7th all-time in the age group.

Suburban Seahawks’ Madison Kolessar dropped 4.5s off her seed time to take 2nd in 16:18.95, while Rachel Stege got her third top three finish with a 16:27.12 effort. She’d placed 2nd behind McKenna in the 1000 and the 500 free.

Girls 200 IM – Finals

One of the great things about watching an IM is that the lead can change constantly, and that’s exactly what we got here. After a few lead changes, four women turned nearly-simultaneously heading into the final lap, but it was Grace Sheble who powered home to win by over half a second, touching in 1:57.00. Right behind her was Phoebe Bacon, who got her second top-two finish of the night with a 1:57.62.

While everyone’s attention may have been on the middle of the pool, Felicia Pasadyn in lane one actually turned with lanes 4-6 heading into the freestyle leg, and she hung on for 3rd in 1:58.31.

Boys 200 IM – Finals

Shane Blinkman (SCSC) – 1:45.77 Sean Conway (NCAP) – 1:46.13 Jason Louser (LIAC) – 1:47.64

Shane Blinkman took control on the breaststroke leg and didn’t let up as he took the win in 1:45.77. Sean Conway was in the lead at the halfway point, and while he couldn’t match Blinkman’s breaststroke leg, he had enough left in the tank to take 2nd in 1:46.13. Jason Louser‘s been on a few podiums this week, and he took 3rd in 1:47.64.

Girls 50 Free – Finals

Tori Huske (AAC) – 22.36 Talia Bates (GSC) – 22.42 Carly Noveline (WILD) – 22.57

Tori Huske is already #2 all-time in the 15-16 age group, and while she was 0.41s off her best time (21.95), she was fast enough to win tonight even off a bit off her best. She took the win in 22.36, holding off Talia Bates, who knocked a tenth of a second off of her time from this morning to take 2nd in 22.42. With only a few hundredths of a second separating the next few places, it was Carly Noveline who got her hand on the wall from lane one to take 3rd in 22.57.

