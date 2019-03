2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth day of the 2019 NCSA spring juniors will feature the 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, fastest heats of the 200 free relay, as well as the girls 500 free and the boys 100 free.

There weren’t many surprises this morning, as Potomac Valley LSC swimmers earned lane four in most of tonight’s A-finals, including Phoebe Bacon (100 back), Anthony Grimm (100 fly and 100 back), Paige McKenna (500 free), Anna Keating (200 breast), and Abby Harter (100 fly). The only top seeds from outside of the DC area will be Peter Larson (100 free) and Joshua Matheny (200 breast).

Girls 100 Back – Finals

Six of the eight A-finalist were 16 year-olds, but all eyes were on the two 16 year-olds in the middle two lanes, Isabelle Stadden and Phoebe Bacon, as the pair dueled it out. Bacon had the faster time this morning, but Stadden knocked almost 1.4s off of her prelims time to take the win by a quarter of a second. That’s a new personal best for Stadden by 0.1s, putting her just 0.05s behind Bacon for 2nd place all-time in the age group. 15 year-old Reilly Tiltmann took a half a second off of her time from this morning to take 3rd in 52.93.

Boys 100 Back – Finals

Anthony Grimm (Mako) – 45.60 Jack Dolan (Rockwood) – 47.07 Aidan Stoffle (Summit) – 47.29

We knew that a record could be in danger tonight, based on Anthony Grimm‘s swims in high school season and earlier tonight, and sure enough, the 16 year-old blasted a 45.60 that broke the National Age Group record set by Gianluca Ulrando back in December.

Jack Dolan, who sits #8 all-time in the 15-16 age group, but who now is 18, took 2nd in 47.07, followed by fellow 18 year-old Aidan Stoffle, who rounded out the top three with a 47.29.

Girls 500 Free – Finals

Paige McKenna (NCAP) – 4:41.21 Rachel Stege (Fox Valley) – 4:43.24 Rachel Klinker (Lexington Dolphins) – 4:44.16

