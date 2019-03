2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

When Anthony Grimm blasted a 20.87 medley relay leadoff during high school season, it seemed only a matter of time before he’d be challenging some national age group records.

Sure enough, swimming tonight at the NCSA Spring Junior National Championships, Grimm took down the 15-16 national age group record in the 100 back with a 45.60.

That time clips 0.06s off the mark set by Gianluca Urlando three months ago at the Speedo Winter Juniors – West meet.

Here’s a look at the comparative splits from Grimm, Urlando, and the previous record-holder, Destin Lasco.

Comparative Splits:

Lasco – 22.61/23.32 = 45.93

Urlando – 22.15/23.51 = 45.66

Grimm – 21.78/23.83 = 45.60

Obviously the big difference was Grimm’s opening 50, which is not at all surprising given Grimm’s sprint speed and Ulrando’s proficiency at the 200 distances.

Grimm had previously ranked 4th in the age group with a 46.63 from a high school regional meet early in February. It’s likely he would’ve been faster at states two weeks later, but ended up not swimming the 100 back in the finals due to an apparent medical issue.

He’ll be swimming the 100 fly later tonight, where he is also the top seed.