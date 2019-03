2019 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY THREE FINALS

WOMEN’S 200 YARD BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:55.66 3/23/2012, Logan Todhunter, Williams

Honroe Collins, NYU – 2:00.40 Sterling Dixon, Bowdoin – 2:01.23 Molly Craig, Williams – 2:02.01 Amy Socha, Tufts – 2:02.25 Zoe Whelan, Denison – 2:02.60 Hannah Mahaffey, MIT – 2:02.66 Hannah Eastman, Chicago – 2:02.83 Maria Turcanu, Emory – 2:02.87

Amy Socha, a Tufts sophomore who transferred from Kenyon, took it out quick to hold the lead by the 100. With a couple big under-waters though, NYU junior Honroe Collins took charge of the race at the 150. Despite a charging Sterling Dixon, Collins secured her third individual title in a final time of 2:00.40.

Dixon finished behind in 2:01.23, while Williams’s Molly Craig overtook Socha in the final few yards, as the two touched in 2:02.01 and 2:02.25. The only NCAC representative in this final was Denison’s Zoe Whelan, who picked up fifth with her 2:02.60.

MIT’s Hannah Mahaffey (2:02.66), Chicago’s Hannah Eastman (2:02.83), and Emory’s Maria Turcanu (2:02.87) round out the A-final.

WOMEN’S 100 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 53.46 3/22/2013, Celia Oberholzer, Kenyon

WOMEN’S 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 59.77 3/23/2018, KT Kustritz, Denison

WOMEN’S 1 METER DIVING – FINALS

NCAA Record: 515.90 3/25/2011 Danica Roskos

WOMEN’S 800 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS