2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 20 – Saturday, March 23, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Denison (results)
- Digital Program
- Official Psych Sheet
- Live Video
- Live Results │ Diving Results
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Emory appears to have passed Kenyon in the runner-up position on Saturday morning. While the Eagles have slowly and steadily outperformed their psych sheet seedings all weekend, their +20 points in prelims on Day 4 put them 15.5 ahead of the Lords, who underperformed by -15 points. Kenyon could still eke out a second-place team finish if everyone in lanes 7 and 8 outperforms tonight, and if their milers outperform Emory’s.
Denison, meanwhile, is in no danger of repeating their Division III title in the men’s meet. The Big Red will have 4 A finalists and 3 B finalists tonight and are expected to win by well over 100 points.
Coast Guard (+17.5), Wash U (+15) and Rowan (+11.5) had strong mornings, while Amherst (-14) and Stevens (-12) joined Kenyon in negative territory.
Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 4
|Team
|1650 Free
|100 Free
|200 Back
|200 Breast
|3M Diving
|400 Free Relay
|Total Indiv Up/Down
|Total Relay Up/Down
|Denison University
|2/0
|1/1
|2/0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/0
|4/3
|1/0
|Emory University
|2/0
|2/0
|0/3
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|4/3
|1/0
|Amherst College
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/1
|3/1
|0/1
|Washington University (MO)
|0/2
|0/0
|1/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2/1
|0/1
|University of Chicago
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/1
|0/0
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|2/0
|0/0
|Kenyon College
|1/1
|0/2
|1/1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/0
|1/5
|1/0
|Johns Hopkins University
|0/1
|0/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/2
|1/0
|Mass Institute of Technology
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|1/1
|1/0
|Tufts University
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/1
|1/0
|U.S. Coast Guard Academy
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|Bowdoin College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Franklin & Marshall College
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Lake Forest College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Rowan University
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|University of Mary Washington
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Albion College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Carnegie Mellon University
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|Pomona-Pitzer
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Hope College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Macalester
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|New York University
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Saint Vincent College
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Springfield College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|SUNY Brockport
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Trinity University
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Whitworth University
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Widener University
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Calvin College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|John Carroll University
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Swarthmore College
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Williams College
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|8/8
|32/32
|8/8
Projected Standings
|Team
|Day 3 Standings
|Day 4 Prelims
|Final Projected Standings
|vs Prelims
|vs Psych
|Denison University
|426.5
|139
|564.5
|-21
|25.5
|Emory University
|303.5
|147
|450.5
|26.5
|110
|Kenyon College
|347
|87.5
|435
|7
|-12
|Johns Hopkins University
|237
|57
|294
|12
|20
|Washington University (MO)
|174
|44
|218
|8
|81
|Mass Institute of Technology
|148
|44
|192
|2
|-52
|Amherst College
|96
|62
|158
|-8
|-18
|Tufts University
|102
|53
|155
|4
|-38
|University of Chicago
|113
|42
|155
|-7.5
|-4
|Williams College
|122
|32
|154
|-11
|12
|Pomona-Pitzer
|101
|39
|140
|16
|39
|Calvin College
|90
|30
|120
|-2
|0
|University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|48
|35
|83
|-8
|-4
|U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
|51
|31
|82
|-6
|13
|U.S. Coast Guard Academy
|63
|17.5
|80
|-13
|40
|Carnegie Mellon University
|34
|17
|51
|-1
|3.5
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|33
|17
|50
|0
|-18
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|27
|15
|42
|4
|-7
|Bowdoin College
|19
|20
|39
|1
|2
|Rowan University
|24
|11.5
|36
|2.5
|-17
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|18
|17
|35
|0
|1
|Lake Forest College
|20
|15
|35
|0
|0
|Franklin & Marshall College
|17
|16
|33
|-3
|-13
|University of Mary Washington
|13
|17
|30
|-1
|9
|Albion College
|16
|13
|29
|-4
|-19
|Trinity University
|22
|5
|27
|-2
|2
|New York University
|7
|19
|26
|0
|-8
|Springfield College
|22
|2
|24
|-1
|-1
|Swarthmore College
|8
|8
|16
|-3
|-9
|Washington & Lee University
|14
|0
|14
|-1
|2
|Whitworth University
|8
|5
|13
|4
|-7
|Cal Lutheran
|12
|0
|12
|1
|-27
|Wheaton College (MA)
|11
|0
|11
|0
|4
|Macalester
|4
|6
|10
|0
|3.5
|John Carroll University
|7
|2
|9
|0
|3
|Westminster College
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Widener University
|7
|1
|8
|2
|5
|Saint Vincent College
|0
|7
|7
|0
|-6
|York College of Pennsylvania
|3
|4
|7
|2
|7
|California Institute of Technology
|6
|0
|6
|4
|2
|SUNY Brockport
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Hope College
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
|3
|0
|3
|-2
|-46
|Rhodes College
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-7
|Carthage College
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-9
|Linfield College
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|-14
|University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|0
|1
|1
|0
|-2
