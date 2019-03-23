2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Emory appears to have passed Kenyon in the runner-up position on Saturday morning. While the Eagles have slowly and steadily outperformed their psych sheet seedings all weekend, their +20 points in prelims on Day 4 put them 15.5 ahead of the Lords, who underperformed by -15 points. Kenyon could still eke out a second-place team finish if everyone in lanes 7 and 8 outperforms tonight, and if their milers outperform Emory’s.

Denison, meanwhile, is in no danger of repeating their Division III title in the men’s meet. The Big Red will have 4 A finalists and 3 B finalists tonight and are expected to win by well over 100 points.

Coast Guard (+17.5), Wash U (+15) and Rowan (+11.5) had strong mornings, while Amherst (-14) and Stevens (-12) joined Kenyon in negative territory.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 3M Diving 400 Free Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down
Denison University 2/0 1/1 2/0 1/2 0/0 1/0 4/3 1/0
Emory University 2/0 2/0 0/3 1/0 1/0 1/0 4/3 1/0
Amherst College 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/1 3/1 0/1
Washington University (MO) 0/2 0/0 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 2/1 0/1
University of Chicago 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/1 0/0
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Kenyon College 1/1 0/2 1/1 0/2 0/0 1/0 1/5 1/0
Johns Hopkins University 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/2 1/0
Mass Institute of Technology 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 1/1 1/0
Tufts University 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/1 1/0
U.S. Coast Guard Academy 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Bowdoin College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Gustavus Adolphus College 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Franklin & Marshall College 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Lake Forest College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Rowan University 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
University of Mary Washington 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Albion College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Carnegie Mellon University 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0
Pomona-Pitzer 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0
Hope College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Macalester 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
New York University 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Saint Vincent College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Springfield College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
SUNY Brockport 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Trinity University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Whitworth University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Widener University 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Calvin College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
John Carroll University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Swarthmore College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Williams College 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 8/8

Projected Standings

Team Day 3 Standings Day 4 Prelims Final Projected Standings   vs Prelims vs Psych
Denison University 426.5 139 564.5 -21 25.5
Emory University 303.5 147 450.5 26.5 110
Kenyon College 347 87.5 435 7 -12
Johns Hopkins University 237 57 294 12 20
Washington University (MO) 174 44 218 8 81
Mass Institute of Technology 148 44 192 2 -52
Amherst College 96 62 158 -8 -18
Tufts University 102 53 155 4 -38
University of Chicago 113 42 155 -7.5 -4
Williams College 122 32 154 -11 12
Pomona-Pitzer 101 39 140 16 39
Calvin College 90 30 120 -2 0
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 48 35 83 -8 -4
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 51 31 82 -6 13
U.S. Coast Guard Academy 63 17.5 80 -13 40
Carnegie Mellon University 34 17 51 -1 3.5
Worcester Polytechnic Institute 33 17 50 0 -18
Gustavus Adolphus College 27 15 42 4 -7
Bowdoin College 19 20 39 1 2
Rowan University 24 11.5 36 2.5 -17
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 18 17 35 0 1
Lake Forest College 20 15 35 0 0
Franklin & Marshall College 17 16 33 -3 -13
University of Mary Washington 13 17 30 -1 9
Albion College 16 13 29 -4 -19
Trinity University 22 5 27 -2 2
New York University 7 19 26 0 -8
Springfield College 22 2 24 -1 -1
Swarthmore College 8 8 16 -3 -9
Washington & Lee University 14 0 14 -1 2
Whitworth University 8 5 13 4 -7
Cal Lutheran 12 0 12 1 -27
Wheaton College (MA) 11 0 11 0 4
Macalester 4 6 10 0 3.5
John Carroll University 7 2 9 0 3
Westminster College 9 0 9 0 0
Widener University 7 1 8 2 5
Saint Vincent College 0 7 7 0 -6
York College of Pennsylvania 3 4 7 2 7
California Institute of Technology 6 0 6 4 2
SUNY Brockport 0 4 4 0 0
Hope College 0 3 3 0 0
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 3 0 3 -2 -46
Rhodes College 2 0 2 0 -7
Carthage College 1 0 1 0 -9
Linfield College 1 0 1 -2 -14
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 0 1 1 0 -2

 

 

 

