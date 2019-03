2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap After winning the 100 breaststroke last night, Denison’s KT Kustriz will compete in the 200 breast today to go for the stroke sweep.

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 3 Finals Live Recap New York University’s Honroe Collins will look for her third individual title of these championships in the 200 fly, where she’s seeded 6th after the preliminary heats.