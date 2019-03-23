2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA DIVISION III MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, March 20 – Saturday, March 23, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Denison (results)
DAY FOUR FINALS
MEN’S 1650 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 14:56.44 12/1/2016, Arthur Conover, Kenyon
- Tom Gordon, Emory – 15:14.81
- Matthew Hedman, Denison – 15:19.60
- Jackson Karofsky, Williams – 15:23.06
- Paddy Baylis, Pomona-Pitzer – 15:25.66
- Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon – 15:28.56
- Connor Rumpit, Kenyon – 15:29.34
- James Baker, Denison – 15:32.77
- Zach Lorson, Emory – 15:38.12
NYU’s Graham Chatoor got out to a substantial lead in the first 200 yards, splitting a 1:45.68. As the race continued, however, it developed into a battle between Emory’s Tom Gordon, the defending champion in this event; and Denison’s Matt Headman, the national runner-up to Gordon. History appeared to repeat itself, as Gordon ended up touching first in 15:14.81, ahead of Headman’s second place time of 15:19.60.
William’s Jackson Karofsky picked up a third place finish with his 15:23.06, and Paddy Baylis followed closely behind, touching at 15:25.66. Kenyon freshman Bryan Fitzgerald earned a fifth place finish with his 15:28.56 from the preliminary heats.
Kenyon’s Connor Rumpit (15:29.34), Denison’s James Baker (15:32.77), and Emory’s Zach Lorson (15:38.12) round out the top eight.
MEN’S 100 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 42.98 3/24/2018, Oliver Smith, Emory
MEN’S 200 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:43.49 3/21/2015, Harrison Curley, Kenyon
MEN’S 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:50.80 3/18/2017, Andrew Wilson, Emory
MEN’S 3M DIVING – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 645.70 2/12/2014, Connor Dignan, Denison
MEN’S 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:53.59 3/24/2012, Kenyon (Somers, Turk, Ramsey, Richardson)
