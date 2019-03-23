Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA DIVISION III MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY FOUR FINALS

MEN’S 1650 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 14:56.44 12/1/2016, Arthur Conover, Kenyon
  1. Tom Gordon, Emory – 15:14.81
  2. Matthew Hedman, Denison – 15:19.60
  3. Jackson Karofsky, Williams – 15:23.06
  4. Paddy Baylis, Pomona-Pitzer – 15:25.66
  5. Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon – 15:28.56
  6. Connor Rumpit, Kenyon – 15:29.34
  7. James Baker, Denison – 15:32.77
  8. Zach Lorson, Emory – 15:38.12

NYU’s Graham Chatoor got out to a substantial lead in the first 200 yards, splitting a 1:45.68. As the race continued, however, it developed into a battle between Emory’s Tom Gordon, the defending champion in this event; and Denison’s Matt Headman, the national runner-up to Gordon. History appeared to repeat itself, as Gordon ended up touching first in 15:14.81, ahead of Headman’s second place time of 15:19.60.

William’s Jackson Karofsky picked up a third place finish with his 15:23.06, and Paddy Baylis followed closely behind, touching at 15:25.66. Kenyon freshman Bryan Fitzgerald earned a fifth place finish with his 15:28.56 from the preliminary heats.

Kenyon’s Connor Rumpit (15:29.34), Denison’s James Baker (15:32.77), and Emory’s Zach Lorson (15:38.12) round out the top eight.

MEN’S 100 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 42.98 3/24/2018, Oliver Smith, Emory

MEN’S 200 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:43.49 3/21/2015, Harrison Curley, Kenyon

MEN’S 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:50.80 3/18/2017, Andrew Wilson, Emory

MEN’S 3M DIVING – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 645.70 2/12/2014, Connor Dignan, Denison

MEN’S 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 2:53.59 3/24/2012, Kenyon (Somers, Turk, Ramsey, Richardson)

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!