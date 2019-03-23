2019 W. NCAAs: Beata Nelson Downs NCAA Record in Nail-Biter 200 Back

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wisconsin junior Beata Nelson, fresh off destroying the 100 back NCAA and American record Friday night, broke the 200 back NCAA record in finals Saturday night after going 1:48.74 in prelims.

Nelson, who split 25.24/27.20/27.44/27.36, went stroke-for-stroke with Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck, who led at the 100-mark. Bolstered by huge underwaters at the 150 and 175, Nelson pulled ahead to win in 1:47.24. Ruck was second in 1:47.59. Nelson is in the midst of a stellar meet and upset Ella Eastin in the 200 IM Thursday night. She went 1:50.79 for the No. 2 swim on history.

High schooler Regan Smith still holds the American record, set 12 days ago at 1:47.16. Nelson is now the No. 2 performer in history, and Ruck the No. 4.

Splits comparison:

Top 10 Performers of All Time: SCY 200 Back

Place Swimmer Time 1 Regan Smith 1:47.16 2 Beata Nelson 1:47.24 3 Kathleen Baker 1:47.30 4 Taylor Ruck 1:47.59 5 Elizabeth Pelton 1:47.84 6 Missy Franklin 1:47.91 7 Gemma Spofforth 1:48.34 8 Ella Eastin 1:48.53 9 Asia Seidt 1:48.65 10 Alexia Zevnik 1:49.09

