2019 W. NCAAs: Beata Nelson Downs NCAA Record in Nail-Biter 200 Back

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
Wisconsin junior Beata Nelson, fresh off destroying the 100 back NCAA and American record Friday night, broke the 200 back NCAA record in finals Saturday night after going 1:48.74 in prelims.
Nelson, who split 25.24/27.20/27.44/27.36, went stroke-for-stroke with Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck, who led at the 100-mark. Bolstered by huge underwaters at the 150 and 175, Nelson pulled ahead to win in 1:47.24. Ruck was second in 1:47.59. Nelson is in the midst of a stellar meet and upset Ella Eastin in the 200 IM Thursday night. She went 1:50.79 for the No. 2 swim on history.
High schooler Regan Smith still holds the American record, set 12 days ago at 1:47.16. Nelson is now the No. 2 performer in history, and Ruck the No. 4.
Splits comparison:
|Regan Smith AR
|
Beata Nelson NCAA record
|25.05
|25.24
|26.49
|27.2
|27.59
|27.44
|28.03
|27.36
|1:47.16
|1:47.24
Top 10 Performers of All Time: SCY 200 Back
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Regan Smith
|1:47.16
|2
|Beata Nelson
|1:47.24
|3
|Kathleen Baker
|1:47.30
|4
|Taylor Ruck
|1:47.59
|5
|Elizabeth Pelton
|1:47.84
|6
|Missy Franklin
|1:47.91
|7
|Gemma Spofforth
|1:48.34
|8
|Ella Eastin
|1:48.53
|9
|Asia Seidt
|1:48.65
|10
|Alexia Zevnik
|1:49.09
