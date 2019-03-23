Lilly King Joins Elite Group to 4-Peat in 2 NCAA Events

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

After sealing her fourth-straight 100 breast win by breaking every record in the books Friday night in Austin (going 55.73), Lilly King topped the 200 breast Saturday (2:02.90), nabbing the four-peat in that event as well.

The 100 breast win Friday was King’s seventh breaststroke title overall, which made her the winningest female breaststroker in history, and the 200 win sealed her as the first woman to four-peat in both breaststroke disciplines. She surpassed Rebecca Soni, the 2008 and 2012 200 breast Olympic champion, who won it all four years she swam for USC, but won the 100 only twice.

King, the 2016 100 breast gold medalist and reigning world record holder, is just the second woman ever to sweep two distances of one stroke. The first to do it was Olympian Kara Lynn Joyce in the 50 and 100 freestyles from 2004-2007. Multi-time Olympic gold medalist Natalie Coughlin also swept two events in her NCAA days (2001-2004), but they were the 100 back and 100 fly – she came close to winning eight titles in a single stroke but took third in the 200 back her senior season after winning it 2001-2003.

Olympic medalist Brendan Hansen is the only other swimmer, male or female, to have won all eight breaststroke races in his four NCAA seasons. Other men have gotten relatively close: Kevin Cordes, while at Arizona, and Steve Lindquist, while at SMU, each four-peated in the 100 breast; Cordes also won the 200 twice.

The full list of swimmers to garner a single-stroke, double-event four-peat includes: John Naber (100/200 back, 1974-1977), Pablo Morales (100/200 fly, 1984-1987), Hansen (100/200 breaststroke, 2001-2004), Joyce (50/100 free, 2004-2007), Ryan Murphy (100/200 back, 2014-2017), and now, King (100/200 breast, 2016-2019).

Diver Megan Neyer (Florida) also four-peated on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards, winning both from 1982-84 and then again in 1986.