2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY FOUR FINALS

WOMEN’S 1650 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 16:21.44 3/21/2015, Sarah Thompson, Williams

Julia Dermer took it out wicked fast, maintaining well over a body length lead over defending NCAA champion Laura Westphal of Williams for the first couple 100s. As the race progressed, however, Westphal closed the distance, and would go on to further extend it to take the win by almost ten seconds; touching at 16:35.50. Dermer followed in tow with a 16:44.55, followed by Saint Kate’s freshman Margaret Menso, who clocked a 16:47.96.

Kenyon’s Kendall Vanderhoof had a big backhalf to score a lifetime best and fourth place finish with her 16:52.66. NYU’s Rachel Reistroffer was the final siwmmer to crack 17 in the championship final, posting a 16:55.85.

Composing the remainder of the top eight was Denison’s Natalie Zaravella (16:56.15), SUNY Geneseo’s Nancy Nasky (17:00.10), and Wheaton College’s Lydia Dacorte (17:00.61).

WOMEN’S 100 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.98 3/20/2010, Kendra Stern, Amherst

Fiona Muir, Emory – 49.37 Maddie Hopkins, Denison – 49.97 Rebecca Erwin, Birmingham Southern – 50.50 Megan Taylor, Emory – 50.53 Brooke Barnes, Wheaton College – 50.54 Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon – 51.03 Lucena Daro, Emory – 51.28 Abby Wilson, Kenyon – 51.39

Fiona Muir locked up her third individual NCAA event title, as the senior touched the wall in 49.37 to win the 100 free. Her victory marks the third year in a row that she’s won this event. Denison’s Maddie Hopkins dipped below 50 point to claim the runner-up spot, stopping the clock at 49.97. Rebecca Erwin of Birmingham Southern rounded off the top three, posting a 50.50 for third.

Emory’s Megan Taylor narrowly out-touched Brooke Barnes of Wheaton College – the two finished fourth and fifth in times of 50.53 and 50.54.

Kenyon’s Hannah Orbach-Mandel (51.03), Emory’s Lucena Daro (51.28), and Kenyon’s Abby Wilson (51.39) also competed in the championship final.

WOMEN’S 200 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:55.67 3/24/2018, Crile Hart, Kenyon

WOMEN’S 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:12.20 2/20/2016, Sam Senczyszyn, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

WOMEN’S 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS