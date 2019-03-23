2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Anything could change, of course, especially the 1650 free where a really good morning swim can kick someone out of the top 8, but it does look like Emory will take home their 10th consecutive women’s title on Saturday. Lest we be accused of a DEWEY WINS type of prognostic, we will point out that Emory currently holds a 12-point advantage over Kenyon, thanks mostly to a 3-up performance in the 100 free and, with it, the probability that the Eagles will win the 400 free relay.

St. Kate’s seems to have leapfrogged Bowdoin, Wash U and Johns Hopkins and Connecticut College has moved ahead of Tufts and Ursinus, but the top 10 teams look to have locked into place.

Kenyon had another good morning (+11 over psych sheet). The Ladies have been successful in getting a few more swimmers into A and B finals all week, but haven’t been able to overcome Emory’s outperformance in finals. Chicago was up 19 points this morning; Bowdoin +17; Wash U +12. Wesleyan had a tough morning (-25), as did Eau Claire (-15) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (-14).

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

Team 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down Emory University 1/0 3/0 1/0 1/2 1/0 6/2 1/0 Kenyon College 1/0 2/1 2/2 0/1 1/0 5/4 1/0 Denison University 0/1 1/0 0/0 2/1 1/0 3/2 1/0 Williams College 2/0 0/0 0/2 1/0 1/0 3/2 1/0 St. Catherine University 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 1/0 Johns Hopkins University 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/2 0/1 New York University 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0/0 Amherst College 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Pomona-Pitzer 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 University of Chicago 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Washington & Lee University 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 Birmingham-Southern College 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Hope College 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Mass Institute of Technology 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Simmons College 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Vassar 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wheaton College (IL) 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wheaton College (MA) 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Washington University (MO) 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/2 1/0 SUNY Geneseo 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 Connecticut College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 Tufts University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 Ursinus College 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 Carnegie Mellon University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Dickinson College 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 John Carroll University 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Rowan University 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 St. Olaf 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 SUNY Cortland 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Trinity University 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Bowdoin College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Bates College 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 32/32 8/8

Projected Standings