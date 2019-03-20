Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Championships – All the Links You Need

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The 2019 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, March 20 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The defending men’s champions, Denison University, will seek to win their 4th title in 5 years while the defending women’s champions, Emory University, will try to extend their title streak to ten years in a row. As we reported last week, the Eagles lead the women’s psych sheet scorings by 33.5 points over Kenyon, while the Big Red men are seeded with an 88-point lead over conference rivals Kenyon College.

A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers, 53 divers) will compete in the 2019 DIII swimming and diving championships. The Division III Championship is a four-day meet in which swimmers can compete in a maximum of seven events, of which not more than three may be individual events. The 2019 schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 20 – Day One Finals

  • Women’s / Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley
  • Women’s / Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle
  • Women’s 3 Meter Diving
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

Thursday, March 21 – Day Two Finals

  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
  • Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley
  • Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle
  • Men’s 1 Meter Diving
  • Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay

Friday, March 22 – Day Three Finals

  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly
  • Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke
  • Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke
  • Women’s 1 Meter Diving
  • Women’s / Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay

Saturday, March 23 – Day Four Finals

  • Women’s / Men’s 1650 Yard Freestyle
  • Women’s / Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke
  • Women’s / Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke
  • Men’s 3 Meter Diving
  • Women’s / Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

 

 

