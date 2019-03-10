Emory Women, Denison Men Lead Scored DIII Psych Sheets

The D3 psych sheets are out, and the meet is fast approaching. It’s time to get an idea of which teams are well positioned to take the title.
Women
The 9 time defending champion Emory women are well positioned to take their 10th straight title with 474.5 seeded swimming points (diving is not seeded on the psych sheets). NCAC rivals Kenyon and Denison are both within striking distance of Emory. Kenyon have 441 seeded points and Denison have 395.5.
Diving, which isn’t included on the psych sheet should help the Ohio teams. Dension have two divers in the meet including Alison Fitzgerald who scored 25 points last year, and Kenyon have 1 diver in. Emory qualified no divers.
Kenyon’s Crile Hart is the only swimmer with 3 top seeds. Fiona Muir of Emory is next best with 57 seeded individual points. Emory will be looking to win on the back of their superior depth. The Eagles have 30 swimmers seeded in the top 16 compared to only 24 for Kenyon and 20 for Denison.
The seeds are dominated by older swimmers. Freshmen are seeded to score 381.5 points. Much less than the sophomores (562.5), juniors (516), and seniors (555).
In opposition to that trend, St Kate’s, a school that hasn’t had a non diver score at nationals since at least 1992, is seeded 6th on the back of almost entirely freshmen. All 99 of their seeded individual points are from freshmen, including the top 2 freshmen at the meet by seeded points (Jordan Wentzel with 51, and Maggie Menso with 44).
Men
The Denison men lead the way with 536.5 seeded points. Kenyon are 88 points behind with 448.5.
That is a substantial lead for the defending champions, but not unbridgeable. Kenyon and Denison both have 29 swimmers seeded in the top 16. That means Kenyon have the depth to match if they can just move up on the higher seeded Denison swimmers. Neither top men’s team got any divers in, so that won’t be a factor.
This meet is even more dominated by older swimmers than the women’s meet. Freshmen are seeded to score 344.5 points. Sophomore’s are seeded with 421, juniors 654, and seniors 595.5.
No one has three top seeds. Matthew Hedman of Denison is the closest with 57 seeded individual points. Robert Wang of Denison is next best with 51, matched by Collin Miller of UW-Eau Claire with 51.
Women Team Psych Points
|Psych Points
|Individual
|Relay
|# of Top 16 Ranked Individuals
|Emory
|474.5
|316.5
|158
|30
|Kenyon
|441
|259
|182
|24
|Denison
|395.5
|211.5
|184
|20
|Williams
|310
|168
|142
|16
|NYU
|189
|107
|82
|9
|St. Kate’s
|143
|99
|44
|7
|Pomona-Pitzer
|136.5
|38.5
|98
|4
|W&L
|130
|30
|100
|3
|Johns Hopkins
|118
|64
|54
|9
|Claremont MS
|95.5
|59.5
|36
|6
|Wesleyan
|82
|20
|62
|2
|Wash U. MO
|82
|0
|82
|0
|Connecticut
|69.5
|15.5
|54
|2
|Amherst
|67.5
|39.5
|28
|6
|Tufts
|67
|17
|50
|1
|Ursinus
|64
|22
|42
|3
|Bowdoin
|59
|59
|0
|5
|MIT
|59
|27
|32
|2
|BSC
|55
|47
|8
|3
|Bates
|54
|20
|34
|1
|UWEC
|48
|48
|0
|3
|Wheaton MA
|40
|40
|0
|3
|Chicago
|33
|3
|30
|1
|Franklin
|24
|12
|12
|1
|Union
|22
|22
|0
|2
|Coast Guard
|22
|0
|22
|0
|Hope College
|18
|18
|0
|2
|Grove City
|16.5
|16.5
|0
|2
|Albion
|15
|13
|2
|1
|Occidental
|15
|15
|0
|1
|Rensselaer
|15
|15
|0
|1
|SUNY Geneseo
|14.5
|10.5
|4
|3
|VASSAR
|14
|14
|0
|1
|Case Western
|13.5
|13.5
|0
|3
|Simmons
|13
|13
|0
|1
|Gustavus
|12
|12
|0
|1
|Wheaton IL
|12
|12
|0
|3
|Roanoke College
|12
|12
|0
|1
|NAZ
|12
|12
|0
|1
|John Carroll
|11
|11
|0
|2
|Trinity U.
|11
|11
|0
|1
|Rhodes
|9
|9
|0
|1
|Puget Sound
|8
|8
|0
|2
|Whitworth
|8
|8
|0
|1
|RIT
|6.5
|4.5
|2
|2
|Calvin
|6
|0
|6
|0
|St. Olaf
|6
|6
|0
|1
|YCP
|6
|6
|0
|1
|Carleton
|5
|5
|0
|1
|CMU
|5
|5
|0
|2
|George Fox
|3.5
|3.5
|0
|1
|SUNY Cortland
|3.5
|3.5
|0
|1
|Rowan
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Redlands
|2
|2
|0
|1
|IWU
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Dickinson
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Pacific Lutheran
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Caltech
|1
|1
|0
|1
|UW-L
|1
|1
|0
|1
|UW-Stevens Point
|1
|1
|0
|1
Women Individual Psych Points
|Name
|School
|Year
|Psych Points
|Hart, Crile
|Kenyon
|SO
|60
|Muir, Fiona
|Emory
|SR
|57
|Kustritz, Katherine
|Denison
|JR
|54
|Hopkins, Madison
|Denison
|SO
|53
|Collins, Honore
|NYU
|JR
|52
|Wentzel, Jordyn
|St. Kate’s
|FR
|51
|Westphal, Laura
|Williams
|SO
|50
|Senczyszyn, Samantha
|UWEC
|SR
|48
|Erwin, Rebecca
|BSC
|JR
|47
|Durmer, Julia
|Emory
|SR
|47
|Menso, Margaret
|St. Kate’s
|FR
|44
|Dixon, Sterling
|Bowdoin
|SR
|41
|Wilson, Abigail
|Kenyon
|SR
|41
|Dacorte, Lydia
|Wheaton MA
|SO
|40
|Vanderhoof, Kendall
|Kenyon
|JR
|38
|Taylor, Megan
|Emory
|SR
|32
|Orbach-Mandel, Hannah
|Kenyon
|SR
|31
|Okubo, Sydney
|Johns Hopkins
|FR
|31
|Hancock, Clio
|Emory
|FR
|31
|Mesaros, Katherine
|Denison
|JR
|30.5
|Craig, Molly
|Williams
|SO
|30
|Perttula, Andrea
|Kenyon
|FR
|30
|Turcanu, Maria Magdalena
|Emory
|JR
|29
|Daniels, Ashley
|Emory
|SR
|29
|Lewis, Augusta
|Claremont MS
|FR
|28
|White, Caroline
|Williams
|JR
|28
|Zaravella, Natalie
|Denison
|JR
|26
|McElrath, Emma
|Johns Hopkins
|SO
|23.5
|Kelly, Kerry
|Union
|JR
|22
|Reistroffer, Rachel
|NYU
|FR
|20
|Apathy, Caroline
|Bates
|SO
|20
|Daro, Lucena
|Emory
|SO
|20
|Murphy, Caroline
|Wesleyan
|JR
|20
|Chiappe, Mia
|Denison
|SO
|18
|Peel, Meghan
|Hope College
|SO
|18
|McNamara, Alison
|Williams
|SR
|17
|Mirus, Emmerson
|Kenyon
|SO
|17
|Baker, Clara
|Ursinus
|SR
|17
|Socha, Amy
|Tufts
|SO
|17
|Fitzgerald, Nina
|Amherst
|SO
|17
|Dassow, Anne
|Grove City
|JR
|16.5
|Ling, Angela
|Pomona-Pitzer
|SR
|16
|Hageboeck, Emily
|W&L
|JR
|16
|Elms, Gaige
|Emory
|FR
|16
|Haskell, Olivia
|Connecticut
|SR
|15.5
|Hare, Maia
|Williams
|SR
|15
|Dong, Cindy
|Occidental
|FR
|15
|Wang, Amanda
|Rensselaer
|SR
|15
|Bates, Eden
|Emory
|FR
|15
|Rosado, Laura
|MIT
|FR
|15
|Macqueen, Alison
|W&L
|JR
|14
|Li, May
|NYU
|SR
|14
|Markert, Makena
|Kenyon
|SO
|14
|Ecklund, Jessilyn
|VASSAR
|FR
|14
|Crawford, Jocelyn
|Claremont MS
|JR
|13.5
|Mestha, Suhan
|Case Western
|SR
|13.5
|Laurita, Mary
|Bowdoin
|SO
|13
|Moore, Anna
|Albion
|SR
|13
|Scholand, Aine
|Simmons
|JR
|13
|Sentel, Brynna
|Franklin
|SO
|12
|Webster, Margaret
|Gustavus
|SR
|12
|Barnes, Brooke
|Wheaton IL
|SR
|12
|Hsu, Erica
|Denison
|JR
|12
|Matsushima, Terra
|NYU
|FR
|12
|Allen, Kailey
|MIT
|SO
|12
|Bird, Reilly
|Roanoke College
|SO
|12
|Robey, Taylor
|NAZ
|SO
|12
|Ambrosen, Delaney
|Kenyon
|SR
|12
|Seagraves, Bethany
|Emory
|SO
|11
|Ledrick, Gwyneth
|John Carroll
|SO
|11
|Fowler, Mabel
|Trinity U.
|SO
|11
|Kwong, Bridgitte
|Amherst
|SR
|9
|Sealander, Ava
|Claremont MS
|FR
|9
|Delano, Casey
|Williams
|SO
|9
|Fagan, Marie
|Amherst
|FR
|9
|Olson, Caroline
|Emory
|JR
|9
|Syme, Mia
|Claremont MS
|SO
|9
|Hill, Allie
|Rhodes
|SR
|9
|Werner, Alexandra
|Pomona-Pitzer
|FR
|9
|Callahan, Kelli
|Puget Sound
|JR
|8
|Siegler, Jamie
|Whitworth
|SO
|8
|Rusinko, Hannah
|Denison
|JR
|7
|Kauahi, Madison
|Pomona-Pitzer
|SR
|7
|Wolff, Veronica
|Williams
|JR
|7
|Maloy, Gwyneth
|Williams
|SO
|7
|Petersen, Kristen
|Johns Hopkins
|JR
|6.5
|Osula, Deidra
|SUNY Geneseo
|SO
|6.5
|Jin, Sarah
|Pomona-Pitzer
|SR
|6.5
|Wolff, Marissa
|St. Olaf
|SO
|6
|Whelan, Zoe
|Denison
|JR
|6
|Griffith, Kaitlyn
|Kenyon
|SO
|6
|Wantz, Justine
|YCP
|JR
|6
|Mather, Caroline
|Carleton
|SR
|5
|Dixon, Alexandra
|Emory
|FR
|5
|Wakabayashi, Grace
|NYU
|SR
|5
|Lowery, Marshall
|Bowdoin
|JR
|5
|Gemar, Lara
|Emory
|SO
|5
|Rumpelt, Natalie
|Amherst
|JR
|4.5
|Anderson, Gail
|Kenyon
|JR
|4
|Lyons, Peyten
|Ursinus
|SR
|4
|Walker, Zoe
|Emory
|FR
|4
|Brodnick, Ashley
|NYU
|FR
|4
|Klein, Macy
|St. Kate’s
|FR
|4
|Chau, Jessica
|CMU
|SO
|4
|Monkhouse, Aspen
|George Fox
|SO
|3.5
|Davey, Kelly
|SUNY Cortland
|JR
|3.5
|Ross, Racine
|Kenyon
|FR
|3.5
|Kyle, Maria
|Emory
|JR
|3.5
|Matheny, Abigail
|Williams
|FR
|3
|Siegel, Lauren
|SUNY Geneseo
|SO
|3
|Uerling, Josephine
|Emory
|FR
|3
|Adams, Amy
|RIT
|SR
|3
|Timmins, Carlee
|Rowan
|JR
|3
|Wolfson, Margaret
|Chicago
|SO
|3
|Colville, Caroline
|Denison
|JR
|2
|Wang, Michelle
|Johns Hopkins
|JR
|2
|Sherman, Ellie
|Williams
|JR
|2
|McAleer, Wendy
|Redlands
|SR
|2
|Gilbert, Ellen
|IWU
|FR
|2
|Lyman, Olivia
|Dickinson
|SR
|2
|Lantry, Olivia
|Denison
|FR
|2
|Zbranak, Sedera
|RIT
|SR
|1.5
|Otazu, Micah
|Kenyon
|JR
|1.5
|Nasky, Nancy
|SUNY Geneseo
|SR
|1
|Morrison, Michaela
|Denison
|JR
|1
|Lear, Sophie
|Ursinus
|FR
|1
|Nicklas-Morris, Emma
|CMU
|JR
|1
|Simpson, Kaycee
|Pacific Lutheran
|SO
|1
|Percin, Brittany
|Caltech
|SR
|1
|Vaudreuil, Maria
|UW-L
|JR
|1
|Pilecky, Anna
|UW-Stevens Point
|FR
|1
|Foley, Caitlin
|Kenyon
|SR
|1
|Lin, Sonia
|Johns Hopkins
|JR
|1
Men Team Psych Points
|Psych Points
|Individual
|Relay
|# of Top 16 Ranked Individuals
|Denison
|536.5
|354.5
|182
|29
|Kenyon
|448.5
|276.5
|172
|29
|Emory
|313
|151
|162
|17
|Johns Hopkins
|272.5
|159.5
|113
|16
|MIT
|215
|90
|125
|8
|Tufts
|194
|79
|115
|5
|Chicago
|156
|67
|89
|6
|Amherst
|150
|46
|104
|4
|Williams
|142
|106
|36
|11
|Wash U. MO
|137
|67
|70
|7
|Calvin
|120
|36
|84
|4
|Pomona-Pitzer
|102.5
|63.5
|39
|9
|USMMA
|69
|19
|50
|3
|Worcester Poly
|68
|46
|22
|3
|Rowan
|55
|15
|40
|1
|UWEC
|51
|51
|0
|3
|UW-L
|49
|23
|26
|2
|Gustavus
|49
|31
|18
|2
|F&M
|47
|34
|13
|3
|Coast Guard
|40.5
|12.5
|28
|3
|Cal Lutheran
|39
|39
|0
|4
|CMU
|38.5
|22.5
|16
|4
|NYU
|34
|34
|0
|4
|Swarthmore
|25
|9
|16
|3
|Mary Washington
|21
|21
|0
|2
|Stevens
|21
|21
|0
|2
|Albion
|20
|11
|9
|2
|Whitworth
|20
|20
|0
|2
|Linfield
|14.5
|14.5
|0
|2
|Saint Vincent
|13
|13
|0
|1
|Wheaton IL
|12.5
|12.5
|0
|3
|Claremont MS
|12
|12
|0
|1
|W&L
|12
|12
|0
|1
|Bowdoin
|11
|5
|6
|1
|Carthage
|10
|0
|10
|0
|Rhodes
|9
|9
|0
|1
|Wheaton MA
|7
|7
|0
|1
|NAZ
|5
|5
|0
|1
|John Carroll
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Trinity U.
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Caltech
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Widener
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Bard
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Augustana
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Wooster
|2
|2
|0
|1
Men Individual Psych Points
|Name
|School
|Year
|Psych Points
|Hedman, Matthew
|Denison
|SR
|57
|Wang, Robert
|Denison
|JR
|51
|Miller, Collin
|UWEC
|JR
|51
|Fitch, David
|Kenyon
|SO
|46
|Edskes, Bouke
|MIT
|JR
|43
|Karofsky, Jackson
|Williams
|SO
|42
|Gu, Roger
|Tufts
|JR
|40
|Stevenson, Bradley
|Denison
|SR
|38
|Lorson, Zachary
|Emory
|FR
|36
|Lovette, James
|Williams
|SO
|35
|Williams, Robert
|Denison
|JR
|34
|Schiavone, Christopher
|F&M
|SO
|34
|Fabian, Brandon
|Johns Hopkins
|JR
|33
|Hughes, Collin
|Johns Hopkins
|FR
|32
|Baker, James
|Denison
|JR
|30
|Van Cleave, Kevin
|Wash U. MO
|SR
|30
|Kolleck, Mathias
|Emory
|SR
|29.5
|Williams, Robert
|Kenyon
|SR
|29
|Ubellacker, Samuel
|MIT
|JR
|29
|Rumpit, Connor
|Kenyon
|JR
|27
|Nybo, Andreas
|Cal Lutheran
|SO
|27
|Chatoor, Graham
|NYU
|FR
|26
|Gordon, Thomas
|Emory
|SR
|23
|Burchfield, Jacob
|UW-L
|SR
|23
|Senior, Kymani
|Denison
|JR
|22
|Romeyn, Scott
|Amherst
|FR
|22
|Horton, Drake
|Denison
|SO
|21
|Chen, Maxwell
|Johns Hopkins
|FR
|20
|Weekes, Luis Sebastian
|Kenyon
|FR
|18
|McGough, Matthew
|Johns Hopkins
|SO
|18
|Houskeeper, Noah
|Denison
|FR
|17.5
|Baylis, Paddy
|Pomona-Pitzer
|FR
|17
|Abele, George
|Pomona-Pitzer
|JR
|16.5
|Fitzgerald, Bryan
|Kenyon
|FR
|16
|Iturbe, Julian
|Calvin
|SO
|15
|Gillooly, Kevin
|Rowan
|SO
|15
|Brewer, Benjamin
|Cal Lutheran
|JR
|12
|Chen, Zachary
|Emory
|SR
|12
|McHugh, Matthew
|Denison
|JR
|12
|Ren, Jordan
|MIT
|FR
|11
|Rinne, William
|Wheaton IL
|SO
|9.5
|Trunsky, Andrew
|Williams
|JR
|9
|Rodriguez, Joseph
|Coast Guard
|JR
|7
|Tse, Jeffrey
|Swarthmore
|SR
|6
|Britton, Jared
|Calvin
|SR
|5
|Farrand, Seth
|NAZ
|SO
|5
|McMahon-Gioeli, Cole
|Kenyon
|SO
|3
|Green, Aaron
|Widener
|SR
|3
|Frassrand, Noah
|Johns Hopkins
|SO
|1.5
