Emory Women, Denison Men Lead Scored DIII Psych Sheets

The D3 psych sheets are out, and the meet is fast approaching. It’s time to get an idea of which teams are well positioned to take the title.

Women

The 9 time defending champion Emory women are well positioned to take their 10th straight title with 474.5 seeded swimming points (diving is not seeded on the psych sheets). NCAC rivals Kenyon and Denison are both within striking distance of Emory. Kenyon have 441 seeded points and Denison have 395.5.

Diving, which isn’t included on the psych sheet should help the Ohio teams. Dension have two divers in the meet including Alison Fitzgerald who scored 25 points last year, and Kenyon have 1 diver in. Emory qualified no divers.

Kenyon’s Crile Hart is the only swimmer with 3 top seeds. Fiona Muir of Emory is next best with 57 seeded individual points. Emory will be looking to win on the back of their superior depth. The Eagles have 30 swimmers seeded in the top 16 compared to only 24 for Kenyon and 20 for Denison.

The seeds are dominated by older swimmers. Freshmen are seeded to score 381.5 points. Much less than the sophomores (562.5), juniors (516), and seniors (555).

In opposition to that trend, St Kate’s, a school that hasn’t had a non diver score at nationals since at least 1992, is seeded 6th on the back of almost entirely freshmen. All 99 of their seeded individual points are from freshmen, including the top 2 freshmen at the meet by seeded points (Jordan Wentzel with 51, and Maggie Menso with 44).

Men

The Denison men lead the way with 536.5 seeded points. Kenyon are 88 points behind with 448.5.

That is a substantial lead for the defending champions, but not unbridgeable. Kenyon and Denison both have 29 swimmers seeded in the top 16. That means Kenyon have the depth to match if they can just move up on the higher seeded Denison swimmers. Neither top men’s team got any divers in, so that won’t be a factor.

This meet is even more dominated by older swimmers than the women’s meet. Freshmen are seeded to score 344.5 points. Sophomore’s are seeded with 421, juniors 654, and seniors 595.5.

No one has three top seeds. Matthew Hedman of Denison is the closest with 57 seeded individual points. Robert Wang of Denison is next best with 51, matched by Collin Miller of UW-Eau Claire with 51.

Women Team Psych Points

Psych Points Individual Relay # of Top 16 Ranked Individuals Emory 474.5 316.5 158 30 Kenyon 441 259 182 24 Denison 395.5 211.5 184 20 Williams 310 168 142 16 NYU 189 107 82 9 St. Kate’s 143 99 44 7 Pomona-Pitzer 136.5 38.5 98 4 W&L 130 30 100 3 Johns Hopkins 118 64 54 9 Claremont MS 95.5 59.5 36 6 Wesleyan 82 20 62 2 Wash U. MO 82 0 82 0 Connecticut 69.5 15.5 54 2 Amherst 67.5 39.5 28 6 Tufts 67 17 50 1 Ursinus 64 22 42 3 Bowdoin 59 59 0 5 MIT 59 27 32 2 BSC 55 47 8 3 Bates 54 20 34 1 UWEC 48 48 0 3 Wheaton MA 40 40 0 3 Chicago 33 3 30 1 Franklin 24 12 12 1 Union 22 22 0 2 Coast Guard 22 0 22 0 Hope College 18 18 0 2 Grove City 16.5 16.5 0 2 Albion 15 13 2 1 Occidental 15 15 0 1 Rensselaer 15 15 0 1 SUNY Geneseo 14.5 10.5 4 3 VASSAR 14 14 0 1 Case Western 13.5 13.5 0 3 Simmons 13 13 0 1 Gustavus 12 12 0 1 Wheaton IL 12 12 0 3 Roanoke College 12 12 0 1 NAZ 12 12 0 1 John Carroll 11 11 0 2 Trinity U. 11 11 0 1 Rhodes 9 9 0 1 Puget Sound 8 8 0 2 Whitworth 8 8 0 1 RIT 6.5 4.5 2 2 Calvin 6 0 6 0 St. Olaf 6 6 0 1 YCP 6 6 0 1 Carleton 5 5 0 1 CMU 5 5 0 2 George Fox 3.5 3.5 0 1 SUNY Cortland 3.5 3.5 0 1 Rowan 3 3 0 1 Redlands 2 2 0 1 IWU 2 2 0 1 Dickinson 2 2 0 1 Pacific Lutheran 1 1 0 1 Caltech 1 1 0 1 UW-L 1 1 0 1 UW-Stevens Point 1 1 0 1

Women Individual Psych Points

Name School Year Psych Points Hart, Crile Kenyon SO 60 Muir, Fiona Emory SR 57 Kustritz, Katherine Denison JR 54 Hopkins, Madison Denison SO 53 Collins, Honore NYU JR 52 Wentzel, Jordyn St. Kate’s FR 51 Westphal, Laura Williams SO 50 Senczyszyn, Samantha UWEC SR 48 Erwin, Rebecca BSC JR 47 Durmer, Julia Emory SR 47 Menso, Margaret St. Kate’s FR 44 Dixon, Sterling Bowdoin SR 41 Wilson, Abigail Kenyon SR 41 Dacorte, Lydia Wheaton MA SO 40 Vanderhoof, Kendall Kenyon JR 38 Taylor, Megan Emory SR 32 Orbach-Mandel, Hannah Kenyon SR 31 Okubo, Sydney Johns Hopkins FR 31 Hancock, Clio Emory FR 31 Mesaros, Katherine Denison JR 30.5 Craig, Molly Williams SO 30 Perttula, Andrea Kenyon FR 30 Turcanu, Maria Magdalena Emory JR 29 Daniels, Ashley Emory SR 29 Lewis, Augusta Claremont MS FR 28 White, Caroline Williams JR 28 Zaravella, Natalie Denison JR 26 McElrath, Emma Johns Hopkins SO 23.5 Kelly, Kerry Union JR 22 Reistroffer, Rachel NYU FR 20 Apathy, Caroline Bates SO 20 Daro, Lucena Emory SO 20 Murphy, Caroline Wesleyan JR 20 Chiappe, Mia Denison SO 18 Peel, Meghan Hope College SO 18 McNamara, Alison Williams SR 17 Mirus, Emmerson Kenyon SO 17 Baker, Clara Ursinus SR 17 Socha, Amy Tufts SO 17 Fitzgerald, Nina Amherst SO 17 Dassow, Anne Grove City JR 16.5 Ling, Angela Pomona-Pitzer SR 16 Hageboeck, Emily W&L JR 16 Elms, Gaige Emory FR 16 Haskell, Olivia Connecticut SR 15.5 Hare, Maia Williams SR 15 Dong, Cindy Occidental FR 15 Wang, Amanda Rensselaer SR 15 Bates, Eden Emory FR 15 Rosado, Laura MIT FR 15 Macqueen, Alison W&L JR 14 Li, May NYU SR 14 Markert, Makena Kenyon SO 14 Ecklund, Jessilyn VASSAR FR 14 Crawford, Jocelyn Claremont MS JR 13.5 Mestha, Suhan Case Western SR 13.5 Laurita, Mary Bowdoin SO 13 Moore, Anna Albion SR 13 Scholand, Aine Simmons JR 13 Sentel, Brynna Franklin SO 12 Webster, Margaret Gustavus SR 12 Barnes, Brooke Wheaton IL SR 12 Hsu, Erica Denison JR 12 Matsushima, Terra NYU FR 12 Allen, Kailey MIT SO 12 Bird, Reilly Roanoke College SO 12 Robey, Taylor NAZ SO 12 Ambrosen, Delaney Kenyon SR 12 Seagraves, Bethany Emory SO 11 Ledrick, Gwyneth John Carroll SO 11 Fowler, Mabel Trinity U. SO 11 Kwong, Bridgitte Amherst SR 9 Sealander, Ava Claremont MS FR 9 Delano, Casey Williams SO 9 Fagan, Marie Amherst FR 9 Olson, Caroline Emory JR 9 Syme, Mia Claremont MS SO 9 Hill, Allie Rhodes SR 9 Werner, Alexandra Pomona-Pitzer FR 9 Callahan, Kelli Puget Sound JR 8 Siegler, Jamie Whitworth SO 8 Rusinko, Hannah Denison JR 7 Kauahi, Madison Pomona-Pitzer SR 7 Wolff, Veronica Williams JR 7 Maloy, Gwyneth Williams SO 7 Petersen, Kristen Johns Hopkins JR 6.5 Osula, Deidra SUNY Geneseo SO 6.5 Jin, Sarah Pomona-Pitzer SR 6.5 Wolff, Marissa St. Olaf SO 6 Whelan, Zoe Denison JR 6 Griffith, Kaitlyn Kenyon SO 6 Wantz, Justine YCP JR 6 Mather, Caroline Carleton SR 5 Dixon, Alexandra Emory FR 5 Wakabayashi, Grace NYU SR 5 Lowery, Marshall Bowdoin JR 5 Gemar, Lara Emory SO 5 Rumpelt, Natalie Amherst JR 4.5 Anderson, Gail Kenyon JR 4 Lyons, Peyten Ursinus SR 4 Walker, Zoe Emory FR 4 Brodnick, Ashley NYU FR 4 Klein, Macy St. Kate’s FR 4 Chau, Jessica CMU SO 4 Monkhouse, Aspen George Fox SO 3.5 Davey, Kelly SUNY Cortland JR 3.5 Ross, Racine Kenyon FR 3.5 Kyle, Maria Emory JR 3.5 Matheny, Abigail Williams FR 3 Siegel, Lauren SUNY Geneseo SO 3 Uerling, Josephine Emory FR 3 Adams, Amy RIT SR 3 Timmins, Carlee Rowan JR 3 Wolfson, Margaret Chicago SO 3 Colville, Caroline Denison JR 2 Wang, Michelle Johns Hopkins JR 2 Sherman, Ellie Williams JR 2 McAleer, Wendy Redlands SR 2 Gilbert, Ellen IWU FR 2 Lyman, Olivia Dickinson SR 2 Lantry, Olivia Denison FR 2 Zbranak, Sedera RIT SR 1.5 Otazu, Micah Kenyon JR 1.5 Nasky, Nancy SUNY Geneseo SR 1 Morrison, Michaela Denison JR 1 Lear, Sophie Ursinus FR 1 Nicklas-Morris, Emma CMU JR 1 Simpson, Kaycee Pacific Lutheran SO 1 Percin, Brittany Caltech SR 1 Vaudreuil, Maria UW-L JR 1 Pilecky, Anna UW-Stevens Point FR 1 Foley, Caitlin Kenyon SR 1 Lin, Sonia Johns Hopkins JR 1

Men Team Psych Points

Psych Points Individual Relay # of Top 16 Ranked Individuals Denison 536.5 354.5 182 29 Kenyon 448.5 276.5 172 29 Emory 313 151 162 17 Johns Hopkins 272.5 159.5 113 16 MIT 215 90 125 8 Tufts 194 79 115 5 Chicago 156 67 89 6 Amherst 150 46 104 4 Williams 142 106 36 11 Wash U. MO 137 67 70 7 Calvin 120 36 84 4 Pomona-Pitzer 102.5 63.5 39 9 USMMA 69 19 50 3 Worcester Poly 68 46 22 3 Rowan 55 15 40 1 UWEC 51 51 0 3 UW-L 49 23 26 2 Gustavus 49 31 18 2 F&M 47 34 13 3 Coast Guard 40.5 12.5 28 3 Cal Lutheran 39 39 0 4 CMU 38.5 22.5 16 4 NYU 34 34 0 4 Swarthmore 25 9 16 3 Mary Washington 21 21 0 2 Stevens 21 21 0 2 Albion 20 11 9 2 Whitworth 20 20 0 2 Linfield 14.5 14.5 0 2 Saint Vincent 13 13 0 1 Wheaton IL 12.5 12.5 0 3 Claremont MS 12 12 0 1 W&L 12 12 0 1 Bowdoin 11 5 6 1 Carthage 10 0 10 0 Rhodes 9 9 0 1 Wheaton MA 7 7 0 1 NAZ 5 5 0 1 John Carroll 5 0 5 0 Trinity U. 5 5 0 1 Caltech 4 4 0 2 Widener 3 3 0 2 Bard 3 3 0 1 Augustana 3 3 0 1 Wooster 2 2 0 1

Men Individual Psych Points