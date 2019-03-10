Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emory Women, Denison Men Lead Scored DIII Psych Sheets

The D3 psych sheets are out, and the meet is fast approaching. It’s time to get an idea of which teams are well positioned to take the title.

Women

The 9 time defending champion Emory women are well positioned to take their 10th straight title with 474.5 seeded swimming points (diving is not seeded on the psych sheets). NCAC rivals Kenyon and Denison are both within striking distance of Emory. Kenyon have 441 seeded points and Denison have 395.5.

Diving, which isn’t included on the psych sheet should help the Ohio teams. Dension have two divers in the meet including Alison Fitzgerald who scored 25 points last year, and Kenyon have 1 diver in. Emory qualified no divers.

Kenyon’s Crile Hart is the only swimmer with 3 top seeds. Fiona Muir of Emory is next best with 57 seeded individual points. Emory will be looking to win on the back of their superior depth. The Eagles have 30 swimmers seeded in the top 16 compared to only 24 for Kenyon and 20 for Denison.

The seeds are dominated by older swimmers. Freshmen are seeded to score 381.5 points. Much less than the sophomores (562.5), juniors (516), and seniors (555).

In opposition to that trend, St Kate’s, a school that hasn’t had a non diver score at nationals since at least 1992, is seeded 6th on the back of almost entirely freshmen. All 99 of their seeded individual points are from freshmen, including the top 2 freshmen at the meet by seeded points (Jordan Wentzel with 51, and Maggie Menso with 44).

Men

The Denison men lead the way with 536.5 seeded points. Kenyon are 88 points behind with 448.5.

That is a substantial lead for the defending champions, but not unbridgeable. Kenyon and Denison both have 29 swimmers seeded in the top 16. That means Kenyon have the depth to match if they can just move up on the higher seeded Denison swimmers. Neither top men’s team got any divers in, so that won’t be a factor.

This meet is even more dominated by older swimmers than the women’s meet. Freshmen are seeded to score 344.5 points. Sophomore’s are seeded with 421, juniors 654, and seniors 595.5.

No one has three top seeds. Matthew Hedman of Denison is the closest with 57 seeded individual points. Robert Wang of Denison is next best with 51, matched by Collin Miller of UW-Eau Claire with 51.

Women Team Psych Points

Psych Points Individual Relay # of Top 16 Ranked Individuals
Emory 474.5 316.5 158 30
Kenyon 441 259 182 24
Denison 395.5 211.5 184 20
Williams 310 168 142 16
NYU 189 107 82 9
St. Kate’s 143 99 44 7
Pomona-Pitzer 136.5 38.5 98 4
W&L 130 30 100 3
Johns Hopkins 118 64 54 9
Claremont MS 95.5 59.5 36 6
Wesleyan 82 20 62 2
Wash U. MO 82 0 82 0
Connecticut 69.5 15.5 54 2
Amherst 67.5 39.5 28 6
Tufts 67 17 50 1
Ursinus 64 22 42 3
Bowdoin 59 59 0 5
MIT 59 27 32 2
BSC 55 47 8 3
Bates 54 20 34 1
UWEC 48 48 0 3
Wheaton MA 40 40 0 3
Chicago 33 3 30 1
Franklin 24 12 12 1
Union 22 22 0 2
Coast Guard 22 0 22 0
Hope College 18 18 0 2
Grove City 16.5 16.5 0 2
Albion 15 13 2 1
Occidental 15 15 0 1
Rensselaer 15 15 0 1
SUNY Geneseo 14.5 10.5 4 3
VASSAR 14 14 0 1
Case Western 13.5 13.5 0 3
Simmons 13 13 0 1
Gustavus 12 12 0 1
Wheaton IL 12 12 0 3
Roanoke College 12 12 0 1
NAZ 12 12 0 1
John Carroll 11 11 0 2
Trinity U. 11 11 0 1
Rhodes 9 9 0 1
Puget Sound 8 8 0 2
Whitworth 8 8 0 1
RIT 6.5 4.5 2 2
Calvin 6 0 6 0
St. Olaf 6 6 0 1
YCP 6 6 0 1
Carleton 5 5 0 1
CMU 5 5 0 2
George Fox 3.5 3.5 0 1
SUNY Cortland 3.5 3.5 0 1
Rowan 3 3 0 1
Redlands 2 2 0 1
IWU 2 2 0 1
Dickinson 2 2 0 1
Pacific Lutheran 1 1 0 1
Caltech 1 1 0 1
UW-L 1 1 0 1
UW-Stevens Point 1 1 0 1

Women Individual Psych Points

Name School Year Psych Points
Hart, Crile Kenyon SO 60
Muir, Fiona Emory SR 57
Kustritz, Katherine Denison JR 54
Hopkins, Madison Denison SO 53
Collins, Honore NYU JR 52
Wentzel, Jordyn St. Kate’s FR 51
Westphal, Laura Williams SO 50
Senczyszyn, Samantha UWEC SR 48
Erwin, Rebecca BSC JR 47
Durmer, Julia Emory SR 47
Menso, Margaret St. Kate’s FR 44
Dixon, Sterling Bowdoin SR 41
Wilson, Abigail Kenyon SR 41
Dacorte, Lydia Wheaton MA SO 40
Vanderhoof, Kendall Kenyon JR 38
Taylor, Megan Emory SR 32
Orbach-Mandel, Hannah Kenyon SR 31
Okubo, Sydney Johns Hopkins FR 31
Hancock, Clio Emory FR 31
Mesaros, Katherine Denison JR 30.5
Craig, Molly Williams SO 30
Perttula, Andrea Kenyon FR 30
Turcanu, Maria Magdalena Emory JR 29
Daniels, Ashley Emory SR 29
Lewis, Augusta Claremont MS FR 28
White, Caroline Williams JR 28
Zaravella, Natalie Denison JR 26
McElrath, Emma Johns Hopkins SO 23.5
Kelly, Kerry Union JR 22
Reistroffer, Rachel NYU FR 20
Apathy, Caroline Bates SO 20
Daro, Lucena Emory SO 20
Murphy, Caroline Wesleyan JR 20
Chiappe, Mia Denison SO 18
Peel, Meghan Hope College SO 18
McNamara, Alison Williams SR 17
Mirus, Emmerson Kenyon SO 17
Baker, Clara Ursinus SR 17
Socha, Amy Tufts SO 17
Fitzgerald, Nina Amherst SO 17
Dassow, Anne Grove City JR 16.5
Ling, Angela Pomona-Pitzer SR 16
Hageboeck, Emily W&L JR 16
Elms, Gaige Emory FR 16
Haskell, Olivia Connecticut SR 15.5
Hare, Maia Williams SR 15
Dong, Cindy Occidental FR 15
Wang, Amanda Rensselaer SR 15
Bates, Eden Emory FR 15
Rosado, Laura MIT FR 15
Macqueen, Alison W&L JR 14
Li, May NYU SR 14
Markert, Makena Kenyon SO 14
Ecklund, Jessilyn VASSAR FR 14
Crawford, Jocelyn Claremont MS JR 13.5
Mestha, Suhan Case Western SR 13.5
Laurita, Mary Bowdoin SO 13
Moore, Anna Albion SR 13
Scholand, Aine Simmons JR 13
Sentel, Brynna Franklin SO 12
Webster, Margaret Gustavus SR 12
Barnes, Brooke Wheaton IL SR 12
Hsu, Erica Denison JR 12
Matsushima, Terra NYU FR 12
Allen, Kailey MIT SO 12
Bird, Reilly Roanoke College SO 12
Robey, Taylor NAZ SO 12
Ambrosen, Delaney Kenyon SR 12
Seagraves, Bethany Emory SO 11
Ledrick, Gwyneth John Carroll SO 11
Fowler, Mabel Trinity U. SO 11
Kwong, Bridgitte Amherst SR 9
Sealander, Ava Claremont MS FR 9
Delano, Casey Williams SO 9
Fagan, Marie Amherst FR 9
Olson, Caroline Emory JR 9
Syme, Mia Claremont MS SO 9
Hill, Allie Rhodes SR 9
Werner, Alexandra Pomona-Pitzer FR 9
Callahan, Kelli Puget Sound JR 8
Siegler, Jamie Whitworth SO 8
Rusinko, Hannah Denison JR 7
Kauahi, Madison Pomona-Pitzer SR 7
Wolff, Veronica Williams JR 7
Maloy, Gwyneth Williams SO 7
Petersen, Kristen Johns Hopkins JR 6.5
Osula, Deidra SUNY Geneseo SO 6.5
Jin, Sarah Pomona-Pitzer SR 6.5
Wolff, Marissa St. Olaf SO 6
Whelan, Zoe Denison JR 6
Griffith, Kaitlyn Kenyon SO 6
Wantz, Justine YCP JR 6
Mather, Caroline Carleton SR 5
Dixon, Alexandra Emory FR 5
Wakabayashi, Grace NYU SR 5
Lowery, Marshall Bowdoin JR 5
Gemar, Lara Emory SO 5
Rumpelt, Natalie Amherst JR 4.5
Anderson, Gail Kenyon JR 4
Lyons, Peyten Ursinus SR 4
Walker, Zoe Emory FR 4
Brodnick, Ashley NYU FR 4
Klein, Macy St. Kate’s FR 4
Chau, Jessica CMU SO 4
Monkhouse, Aspen George Fox SO 3.5
Davey, Kelly SUNY Cortland JR 3.5
Ross, Racine Kenyon FR 3.5
Kyle, Maria Emory JR 3.5
Matheny, Abigail Williams FR 3
Siegel, Lauren SUNY Geneseo SO 3
Uerling, Josephine Emory FR 3
Adams, Amy RIT SR 3
Timmins, Carlee Rowan JR 3
Wolfson, Margaret Chicago SO 3
Colville, Caroline Denison JR 2
Wang, Michelle Johns Hopkins JR 2
Sherman, Ellie Williams JR 2
McAleer, Wendy Redlands SR 2
Gilbert, Ellen IWU FR 2
Lyman, Olivia Dickinson SR 2
Lantry, Olivia Denison FR 2
Zbranak, Sedera RIT SR 1.5
Otazu, Micah Kenyon JR 1.5
Nasky, Nancy SUNY Geneseo SR 1
Morrison, Michaela Denison JR 1
Lear, Sophie Ursinus FR 1
Nicklas-Morris, Emma CMU JR 1
Simpson, Kaycee Pacific Lutheran SO 1
Percin, Brittany Caltech SR 1
Vaudreuil, Maria UW-L JR 1
Pilecky, Anna UW-Stevens Point FR 1
Foley, Caitlin Kenyon SR 1
Lin, Sonia Johns Hopkins JR 1

Men Team Psych Points

Psych Points Individual Relay # of Top 16 Ranked Individuals
Denison 536.5 354.5 182 29
Kenyon 448.5 276.5 172 29
Emory 313 151 162 17
Johns Hopkins 272.5 159.5 113 16
MIT 215 90 125 8
Tufts 194 79 115 5
Chicago 156 67 89 6
Amherst 150 46 104 4
Williams 142 106 36 11
Wash U. MO 137 67 70 7
Calvin 120 36 84 4
Pomona-Pitzer 102.5 63.5 39 9
USMMA 69 19 50 3
Worcester Poly 68 46 22 3
Rowan 55 15 40 1
UWEC 51 51 0 3
UW-L 49 23 26 2
Gustavus 49 31 18 2
F&M 47 34 13 3
Coast Guard 40.5 12.5 28 3
Cal Lutheran 39 39 0 4
CMU 38.5 22.5 16 4
NYU 34 34 0 4
Swarthmore 25 9 16 3
Mary Washington 21 21 0 2
Stevens 21 21 0 2
Albion 20 11 9 2
Whitworth 20 20 0 2
Linfield 14.5 14.5 0 2
Saint Vincent 13 13 0 1
Wheaton IL 12.5 12.5 0 3
Claremont MS 12 12 0 1
W&L 12 12 0 1
Bowdoin 11 5 6 1
Carthage 10 0 10 0
Rhodes 9 9 0 1
Wheaton MA 7 7 0 1
NAZ 5 5 0 1
John Carroll 5 0 5 0
Trinity U. 5 5 0 1
Caltech 4 4 0 2
Widener 3 3 0 2
Bard 3 3 0 1
Augustana 3 3 0 1
Wooster 2 2 0 1

Men Individual Psych Points

Name School Year Psych Points
Hedman, Matthew Denison SR 57
Wang, Robert Denison JR 51
Miller, Collin UWEC JR 51
Fitch, David Kenyon SO 46
Edskes, Bouke MIT JR 43
Karofsky, Jackson Williams SO 42
Gu, Roger Tufts JR 40
Stevenson, Bradley Denison SR 38
Lorson, Zachary Emory FR 36
Lovette, James Williams SO 35
Williams, Robert Denison JR 34
Schiavone, Christopher F&M SO 34
Fabian, Brandon Johns Hopkins JR 33
Hughes, Collin Johns Hopkins FR 32
Baker, James Denison JR 30
Van Cleave, Kevin Wash U. MO SR 30
Kolleck, Mathias Emory SR 29.5
Williams, Robert Kenyon SR 29
Ubellacker, Samuel MIT JR 29
Rumpit, Connor Kenyon JR 27
Nybo, Andreas Cal Lutheran SO 27
Chatoor, Graham NYU FR 26
Gordon, Thomas Emory SR 23
Burchfield, Jacob UW-L SR 23
Senior, Kymani Denison JR 22
Romeyn, Scott Amherst FR 22
Horton, Drake Denison SO 21
Chen, Maxwell Johns Hopkins FR 20
Weekes, Luis Sebastian Kenyon FR 18
McGough, Matthew Johns Hopkins SO 18
Houskeeper, Noah Denison FR 17.5
Baylis, Paddy Pomona-Pitzer FR 17
Abele, George Pomona-Pitzer JR 16.5
Fitzgerald, Bryan Kenyon FR 16
Iturbe, Julian Calvin SO 15
Gillooly, Kevin Rowan SO 15
Brewer, Benjamin Cal Lutheran JR 12
Chen, Zachary Emory SR 12
McHugh, Matthew Denison JR 12
Ren, Jordan MIT FR 11
Rinne, William Wheaton IL SO 9.5
Trunsky, Andrew Williams JR 9
Rodriguez, Joseph Coast Guard JR 7
Tse, Jeffrey Swarthmore SR 6
Britton, Jared Calvin SR 5
Farrand, Seth NAZ SO 5
McMahon-Gioeli, Cole Kenyon SO 3
Green, Aaron Widener SR 3
Frassrand, Noah Johns Hopkins SO 1.5

