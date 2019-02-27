Unofficial Psych Sheets for 2019 DIII NCAA Championships Released

The unofficial psych sheets for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, to be held March 20th-23rd in Greensboro (NC), have been released.

On the women’s side, the cut line was 19 for individual and 18 for relay events; the men’s lines were 15 and 14. 290 female and 236 male swimmers made the meet. Last year, the qualifying line for individual women’s races was either 21 or 22, and for relays it was 20. For the men, individual races and relays were cut at 16 entries.

Men’s and Women’s Lists:

The selection process is somewhat complicated, but here’s the gist: First, the NCAA selected the top 20/16 individuals in each event (29/24 for diving). Then, entries were added to each relay event one-at-a-time, until all relay events have 20/16 entries.

If, at some point, the addition of one relay per event to the entire order of events put the field over the total participant cap number, the relay whose time was closest to the Division III established “B” cut was selected by entry until 20 relays were selected or the maximum participant number was reached. No additional relays were added if the next relay for selection would surpass the maximum participant number or the last complete individual row. After the selection process was conducted, if there was a disparity of more than one between individual and relay complete rows, then one individual event row was eliminated and the process returned to relay selection.

Each team is capped at 18 student-athletes of each gender and divers only count as 1/3 of a competitor; thus the Emory women and Denison and Kenyon men will have to pare down their swimming rosters. The sheets are “unofficial” because divers have not yet been selected, and thus the swim roster cuts have not been made.

Top 5 Women’s Teams by # of Swimmers Top 5 Men’s Teams by # of Swimmers Emory, 18 Denison/Kenyon, 18 kenyon, 16 Emory, 15 Denison, 15 Johns Hopkins/Tufts/Chicago, 13 NYU/Williams, 14 MIT, 11 Chicago/Johns Hopkins, 12 Pomona-Pitzer/Wash. U St. Louis, 9

NOTABLE INDIVIDUAL NON-ENTRIES