Unofficial Psych Sheets for 2019 DII NCAA Championships Released

The unofficial psych sheets for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, to be held March 13-16 in Indianapolis, have been released.

Men’s and Women’s Lists:

The women’s individual cut line was 26 and the men’s was 21. The men’s meet is capped at 175 participants (157 swimmers/18 divers) and the women’s meet at 205 participants (183 swimmers/22 divers). Last year, the women’s cut line was 26 or 27 and the men’s was 21 or 22.

All individual swimmers who achieved “A” time standards were selected to the meet. If the number of swimmers in each event with A cuts was unequal, one entry was be added to each event in event order (excluding those already populated by “A” qualifiers) until each event has the same number of swimmers. Once all events were equal in number, the process of adding one entry to each event in event order was be repeated as long as each individual event in the entire order of events can receive an additional entry and the number of total competitors will remain below the participant cap.

At some point, the addition of one entry per event to the entire order of individual events caused the individual cap to be exceeded. At this point, the spots filled in the incomplete row were removed and the remaining spots were filled by comparing a student-athlete’s individual event times to the Division II championships “A” time standard by percentage.

Division II selects relays differently than Division I and III. Here’s the process, per the 2019 Pre-Championships Manual:

Each institution with at least four invited swimmers will be eligible to swim relay events. Each institution with at least one invited swimmer who meets a Provisional Standard for a relay event and properly entered that relay through the Online Meet Entry system will be eligible to participate in that relay. nstitutions may bring up to four student-athletes to serve as relay-only swimmers. Relay-only swimmers are student-athletes who were not invited to the championships in an individual event but can participate in qualified relays if needed.

Each team is capped at 18 student-athletes of each gender; divers count only as 1/3 of a competitor. The sheets are unofficial because diving is not yet included, and the Queens women will have to pare down their swim roster to add divers.

Top 5 Women’s Teams by # of Swimmers Top 5 Men’s Teams by # of Swimmers Queens, 18 Queens, 13 UCSD, 13 Lindenwood/UCSD, 10 Tampa/Wingate, 10 Grand Valley/Nova Southeastern/Wayne State, 8 Indy/Drury, 9 Delta State/Simon Fraser, 9 Delta State, 8 Indy/Missouri S & T, 7

NOTABLE NON-ENTRIES