Unofficial Psych Sheets for 2019 DII NCAA Championships Released

The unofficial psych sheets for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, to be held March 13-16 in Indianapolis, have been released.
Men’s and Women’s Lists:
- Women’s Unofficial Psych Sheet
- Men’s Unofficial Psych Sheet
- Women’s Invited List
- Men’s Invited List
- Women’s Alternates
- Men’s Alternates
- Women’s Eligible Relays
- Men’s Eligible Relays
The women’s individual cut line was 26 and the men’s was 21. The men’s meet is capped at 175 participants (157 swimmers/18 divers) and the women’s meet at 205 participants (183 swimmers/22 divers). Last year, the women’s cut line was 26 or 27 and the men’s was 21 or 22.
All individual swimmers who achieved “A” time standards were selected to the meet. If the number of swimmers in each event with A cuts was unequal, one entry was be added to each event in event order (excluding those already populated by “A” qualifiers) until each event has the same number of swimmers. Once all events were equal in number, the process of adding one entry to each event in event order was be repeated as long as each individual event in the entire order of events can receive an additional entry and the number of total competitors will remain below the participant cap.
At some point, the addition of one entry per event to the entire order of individual events caused the individual cap to be exceeded. At this point, the spots filled in the incomplete row were removed and the remaining spots were filled by comparing a student-athlete’s individual event times to the Division II championships “A” time standard by percentage.
Division II selects relays differently than Division I and III. Here’s the process, per the 2019 Pre-Championships Manual:
- Each institution with at least four invited swimmers will be eligible to swim relay events.
- Each institution with at least one invited swimmer who meets a Provisional Standard for a relay event and properly entered that relay through the Online Meet Entry system will be eligible to participate in that relay.
- nstitutions may bring up to four student-athletes to serve as relay-only swimmers. Relay-only swimmers are student-athletes who were not invited to the championships in an individual event but can participate in qualified relays if needed.
Each team is capped at 18 student-athletes of each gender; divers count only as 1/3 of a competitor. The sheets are unofficial because diving is not yet included, and the Queens women will have to pare down their swim roster to add divers.
|Top 5 Women’s Teams by # of Swimmers
|
Top 5 Men’s Teams by # of Swimmers
|Queens, 18
|Queens, 13
|UCSD, 13
|
Lindenwood/UCSD, 10
|Tampa/Wingate, 10
|
Grand Valley/Nova Southeastern/Wayne State, 8
|Indy/Drury, 9
|
Delta State/Simon Fraser, 9
|Delta State, 8
|
Indy/Missouri S & T, 7
NOTABLE NON-ENTRIES
- Marius Kusch did not enter the 50 free, where he would have been the 1st seed. He is highly seeded in a number of other events, including the 200 IM on the same day as the 50.
- Joan Casanovas, a junior at Drury, did not enter the 400 IM, where she would have been the 6th seed.
- Alex Kunert, a freshman at Queens, did not enter the 100 fly (would-be 10th seed), 500 free (would-be 2nd seed).
- Polina Yapshina, a Queens junior, did not enter the women’s 200 free, where she would have been the fourth seed. Drury freshman Tori Sopp (10th seed) also did not enter the 200 free.
-
Alen Mosic, a sophomore at Queens, did not enter the men’s 100 free (4th seed).
-
Adrian Vander Helm, a senior at Simon Fraser, did not enter the 200 fly where he would have been the 2nd seed.
I believe the psyche sheet is official not unofficial according to NCAA website. Also, Alex Kunert is entered in the 100 free and Alen Mosic is entered in the 200 free.
The terminology is tricky, but according to this NCAA release, the psych sheets are “unofficial.” https://www.ncaa.com/news/swimming-men/2019-02-27/ncaa-dii-mens-womens-swimming-diving-championships-qualifiers
They are, however, the “official” selections.
We did have Kunert and Mosic listed incorrectly, so that’s been updated – thanks!
Joan Casanovas is not entered into the meet at all