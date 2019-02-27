2019 Division III Pre-Selection Psych Sheets Posted

The NCAA has posted the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2019 Divison III NCAA Championships, which will be held from March 20th-23rd in Greensboro, North Carolina.

These entries don’t decide who is or is not invited to the NCAA Championship meet; rather, they specify which three events a given athlete has entered as their possible invites. Any athlete with an “A” or a “B” qualifying time is eligible to be on these lists.

Official selections will be released Wednesday morning.

The number of women’s invitees will be around 319, at approximately 20 swimmers per individual event and exactly 20 relays; 29 invitees will be divers. Approximately 260 men will be invited, with about 16 invitees per swimming event (and exactly 16 relays), and 24 divers. The difference between women and men reflects the gender imbalance in Division III as a whole.

All swimmers who have achieved NCAA automatic “A” qualifying standards are entered in the meet first. Next, the top 20/16 qualifying relay teams (and 29/24 qualifying divers) are entered.

Then, entries will be added to each individual swimming event one-at-a-time, until all events have the same number of entries. In other words, if the 100 fly has 3 swimmers with “A” cuts, and the 50 free has none, the 50 free will get 3 “B” cut swimmers entered before the 100 fly “B” cut swimmers begin to fill in.

Then, entries will be added one-per-event until the entry caps noted above are hit. On the “row” where the entry cap is breached, swimmers are ranked based on whose percentage is closest to the NCAA Division III Championship meet record and selected until the cap.

Last year, the qualifying line for individual women’s races was either 21 or 22, and for relays it was 20. For the men, individual races and relays were cut at 16 entries.

Unlike in Division I, Division III swimmers invited to swim on relays only can swim up to three events in which they have “B” time standards, regardless of whether they were selected individually in those events.

Each team is capped at 18 student-athletes of each gender, so the Denison men’s team will have to pare down its roster. Divers count only as 1/3 of a competitor.

Notable Entries