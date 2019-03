2019 NCAA DIVISION III MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY THREE FINALS

MEN’S 200 YARD BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:44.56 3/17/2017, Brandon Lum, Wash U

Brandon Lum, Wash. U – 1:45.48 Mitch Williams, Denison – 1:45.62 Noah Housekeeper, Denison – 1:47.35 Bouke Edskes, MIT – 1:47.61 Lucca Delcompare, Williams – 1:47.73 Jeffrey Vitek, John’s Hopkins – 1:47.99 Andreas Nybo, Cal Lutheran – 1:48.38 Richie Kurlich, Denison – 1:48.49

Despite a disappointing finish at last year’s NCAA 200 fly final, where the former champion and current NCAA record holder in Wash U.’s Brandon Lum finished second, Lum proved that he was no fluke: he claimed the top spot in a time of 1:45.48. Although Lum technically lead the race the entire way, Denison junior Mitch Williams had a monster last 50 to almost run him down – he ultimately took second in 1:45.62.

Denison picked up big in this race, as freshman Noah Housekeeper notched third with his time of 1:47.35. His classmate Richie Kurlich settled for eighth with a 1:48.49 final time. MIT senior Bouke Edskes, who finished second to Lum the year the record was established, clocked a 1:47.61 for fourth.

William’s Lucca Delcopmare (1:47.73), John’s Hopkins’s Jeffrey Vitek (1:47.99) and Cal Lutheran’s Andreas Nybo (1:48.38) occupy fifth through seventh.

MEN’S 100 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 46.62 3/17/2017 Ben Lin, Williams

MEN’S 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 50.94 3/17/2017 Andrew Wilson, Emory

MEN’S 800 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS