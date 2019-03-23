Stadden Scratches 50 Free in Favor of 50 BK & 200 IM on Day 5 NCSAs

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fifth and final day of the NCSA Junior National Championships will feature the men’s and women’s 50 back, 200 IM, 50 free and 400 medley relay. AquaJet’s Isabelle Stadden scratched out of the 50 free, where she was the #19 seed, in an attempt to complete a full sweep of all three backstroke events.

Stadden is currently the #2 seed in the 50 back behind NCAP’s Phoebe Bacon – the two posted preliminary times of 24.90 and 24.69, respectively. Both Stadden and Bacon will also compete in the 200 IM. The NCAP phenom is currently seeded second with a preliminary time of 1:59.33, while Stadden is the #12 seed with her 2:01.95 from the heats.

Also looking for another individual event win will be Saint Croix’s Shane Blinkman – who won the 100 IM on night one – as he is seeded first in the 200 IM after this morning with a 1:47.44. Jack Dolan, who has racked up wins in both the 200 and 100 free, is seeded second going into the 50 free finals.

