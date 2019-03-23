Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAA Championships: Day 4 Prelims Photo Vault

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships saw an exciting battle between many teams in the hunt for a fourth place finish or higher, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was all around the deck to catch the action of the final prelim session of the competition.

Abey Weitzeil swam a 47.2 in the 100 freestyle with a wrapped elbow (photo: Jack Spitser)

Gabi Fa’Amausili (photo: Jack Spitser)

Greg Meehan jumps with joy during Saturday prelims as Stanford sets up to pull ahead this evening (photo: Jack Spitser)

Gators hugging following their 4×100 Free Relay (photo: Jack Spitser)

Katie Ledecky speaking at the USA National Team Alumni Social, hosted by the USA Swimming Foundation https://www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/ (photo: Jack Spitser)

