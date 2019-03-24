NCAP Wins 9th-Straight NCSA Spring Juniors Combined-Gender Title

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 19th-23rd, 2019

YMCA of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida

25y (SCY) in prelims & finals

Final Results & Team Scores

Individual High Point Awards

For the third-straight season, Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP), which occupies a huge geographic area across the DC Metro area, swept the team titles at the 2019 NCSA Junior National Championships.

While not every year has been sweeps, NCAP has won the combined team scoring at this meet in every season since Nova of Virginia won the title in 2010. That streak dates back to before the team changed its name from the Curl-Burke Swim Club.

This was one of the most dominant performances in that stretch, with NCAP coming within 2 points of doubling the next-closest team in the combined team standings (Nova of Virginia). That effort was led by their women’s team, who scored roughly two-thirds of the teams points, including a final-day win in the 50 back from Phoebe Bacon (24.38). Bacon was the girls’ high point scorer at the meet, picking up 239 points individually. Arlington Aquatics’ Torri Huske scored the 2nd-most points with 212 points, while US National Teamer Isabelle Stadden was 3rd with 185 points. Last year, Stadden was the high point scorer, and Bacon was 2nd. NCAP had 3 swimmers finish in the top 10 of girls’ individual points, with Katelyn Mack placing 4th and Abigail Harter placing 10th.

NCAP’s girls won all but one relay (the 200 free relay). They also had the top-finishing “B” relay in all 5 relays, including 4th-place finishes twice.

Rockwood Swim Club’s Jack Dolan was the high point award winner on the boys’ side with 176 points, while NCAP’s Sean Conway was 2nd with 166 points. Dolan won both head-to-head matchups between the two.

Top 5 Combined Teams, 2019

NCAP – 2474 Nova of Virginia – 1238 Aquajets Swim Team – 1180 Long Island Aquatic Club – 1038 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – 793

Top 5 Women’s Teams, 2019

NCAP – 1673.5 Aquajets Swim Team – 759 Nova of Virginia Aquatics – 707.5 Elmbrook Swim Club – 570 Academy Bullets Swim Club – 468.5

Top 5 Men’s Teams, 2019

NCAP – 800.5 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – 659 Long Island Aquatic Club – 572 Nova of Virginia – 530.5 St. Charles Swim Team – 445.5

Girls’ High Point Scorers – Top 10

Boys’ High Point Scorers – Top 10