Tennessee Reels in Another Verbal for 2020: TISCA State Champ Will Jackson

The University of Tennessee men’s swimming and diving team has added another name to the verbal commit roster for the fall of 2020: that of in-state talent Will Jackson. Jackson lives in Chattanooga and attends The McCallie School.

“Tennessee is the best fit for me both academically and athletically. I love the coaches and the team, and can’t wait to get to Knoxville. Go Vols!”

Jackson swims for coach Stan Corcoran at McCallie School and for Roger Dahlke and Corcoran at McCallie / GPS Aquatics. He won the 500 free (4:31.63) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:38.14) at the 2019 Tennessee TISCA High School State Championships. The year before he placed 6th in the 500 free (4:38.99) and 5th in the 200 free (1:42.32).

In club swimming, Jackson competed at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship. He finaled in the 100 free (40th), 200 free (21st) and 500 free (26th) and went best times in the 50/500 free. Since the start of his junior year of high school, Jackson has improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/500 free, 50/200 back, 100 breast, and 100/200/400 IM.

Jackson had a breakthrough long course season last summer. His championship meet was Southeastern LSC Long Course Championships, where he competed in the 50/100/200/400 freestyles and 100 back. He went best times in all the freestyles and improved year-over-year by 1.6 seconds in the 50, 3.3 seconds in the 100, and 7.8 seconds in the 200.

Jackson will suit up for the Vols just as distance stars Taylor Abbott and Marc Hinawi will have graduated. He’ll overlap two years with Ethan Sanders. Jackson will join Alexander Milanovich, Harrison Lierz, Jack Gillespie, Jacob McDonald, Jordan Tiffany, and Joseph Jordan in the Tennessee class of 2024.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:30.59

200 free – 1:38.14

100 free – 45.79

50 free – 21.22

